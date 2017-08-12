Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Date: August 9, 2017

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated March 22, 2005, executed by Brenda L. Gustafson and Christopher M. Gustafson, wife and husband, as Mortgagors, to Liberty Bank Minnesota, successor in interest to Liberty Savings Bank, fsb, as Mortgagee, and filed for record March 28, 2005, as Document No. 581551, in the Office of the County Recorder of Sherburne County, Minnesota; modified by a Home Affordable Modification Agreement dated August 29, 2011, and filed for record January 30, 2013, as Document No. 765227, in the Office of the County Recorder of Sherburne County, Minnesota. The land described in the Mortgage is not registered land.

2. The Mortgage has not been assigned.

3. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $209,000.00.

4. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof.

5. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.

6. At the date of this Notice the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage is $186,425.79.

7. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the land located in Sherburne County, Minnesota, described as follows:

LOT 1, BLOCK 2, HARRISONS COVE 2ND ADDITION, SHERBURNE COUNTY, MINNESOTA

will be sold by the County Sheriff of Sherburne County, Minnesota, at public auction on September 28, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Sherburne County Sheriffs Department, located at 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, Minnesota.

8. To the best of Mortgagees information, the property being foreclosed has a property address of 870 Harrison Drive, Big Lake, Minnesota 55309, and has tax parcel identification number 65-526-0205.

9. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagors or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale.

10. The property must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2018, provided the Mortgagors have not reinstated the Mortgage under Minnesota Statutes, Section 580.30 or redeemed the property under Minnesota Statutes, Section 580.23. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

11. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

LIBERTY BANK MINNESOTA, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO LIBERTY SAVINGS BANK, FSB

Benjamin B. Bohnsack (#0319399)

Rinke Noonan

Suite 300 US Bank Plaza

1015 W. St. Germain St.

P.O. Box 1497

St. Cloud, MN 56302

(320) 251-6700

(320) 656-3500 fax

Our File No. 22118-0188

[email protected]

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Published in the

Star News

August 12, 19, 26,

September 2, 9, 16, 2017

721330