Clyde Lahn, 83-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on August 9, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Brainerd, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman, MN with Father Jerry Schik officiating. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church and one hour prior to Mass on Thursday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Clyde Joseph Lahn was born on June 28, 1934 in Rogers, MN to Ralph and Elsie (Aydt) Lahn. On May 1, 1957, Clyde was inducted into the United States Army. He received an honorable discharge from military service on July 30, 1959. Clyde was united in marriage to his wife of 55 years, (Apollonia) Margaret Heim on April 5, 1962, in Erlangen-Bruck, Germany. He retired from Hoffman Engineering in 1999, and spent the remainder of his life enjoying retirement at his farm in Onamia. Clyde enjoyed the outdoors where he would spend his time hunting, fishing, trapping, and taking care of the farm. He loved his pets who he referred to as his “babies.” Visiting, reminiscing, and socializing with friends and family was how he liked to spend much of his time in his later years. Clyde was quick with wit, always had a smile on his face and dearly loved his family and friends. Many called him “Grandpa” when he entered a room. He was the kind of man everyone enjoyed being around. He always made people laugh and smile, and he always had a beverage of choice to offer to his guests. Clyde’s wit and humor will surely be missed by many.

Clyde Lahn is survived by his loving wife, Margaret of Onamia, MN; son, Joseph (Wendy) Lahn of Big Lake, MN; grandson, Ethan Lahn of Big Lake, MN; brothers, Wayne (Beverly) Lahn of Rogers, MN, Winton (Patricia) Lahn of Rockford, MN; sisters, Noreen Dehn of Princeton, MN, Karen Nelson of Princeton, MN, Wanita Zachman of Pico Rivera, CA, Alwenda (Melvin) Duerr of Corcoran, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elsie (Aydt) Lahn; brothers, Howard and Bud; sister, Ione; brother-in-law, Harold “Rocky” Nelson; and sister-in-law, Leora (Dehn) Lahn.

Post navigation