A spaghetti dinner fundraiser and bake sale is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, to benefit Kristi (Modrow) Hellen, who is battling chronic Lyme disease.

The event will run from 3-6 p.m. at River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake Road, Elk River. An offering will be taken.

Hellen is a 1997 graduate of Elk River High School who has been diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease and two co-infections of Babesia and Mycoplasma.

Learn more at http://tinyurl.com/ybzb2ldj.

Read Hellen’s story here.