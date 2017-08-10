Vehicle hits guy wire, knocks out power

A vehicle crash caused a power outage Monday, Aug. 7, that affected 705 Elk River Municipal Utilities customers.

ERMU General Manager Troy Adams said the outage was the result of a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 13 that swerved to miss a deer, ran off the road, and then hit an electric pole guy wire.

The outage call was received by ERMU at 4:45 a.m. Power was restored in approximately 75 minutes, Adams said.