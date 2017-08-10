Swerving to miss debris, driver goes off road

A driver who swerved to avoid a piece of debris on Highway 10 in Big Lake Township ended up in a two-vehicle crash at 5:48 p.m. Aug. 7.

Deborah Burkhardt Cotter, 67, of Dayton, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on Highway 10 near 172nd Street when she swerved into the ditch to avoid debris. She then over-corrected and drove back onto the traffic lanes, striking a Ford Econoline van that was traveling west in the left lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. This caused both vehicles to go into the median cables, where the van rolled onto its side. Cotter was taken to Maple Grove Hospital and the driver of the van, William Paschall, 32, of St. Cloud, was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital.

A passenger in the van, Johnathan Taylor, 26, of Little Falls, was not injured.