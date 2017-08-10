Police report: Semi, minivan collide, a forged prescription and shoplifting at the Salvation Army

Minivan, semitrailer collide in Elk River

A semitrailer and a minivan collided Aug. 3 in Elk River.

The semitrailer, driven by Jason Elder, 39, of Elk River, was completing a left turn from eastbound Highway 10 to go northbound on Highway 169. A Pontiac Montana minivan driven by Ricky Dennison, 54, of Elk River was southbound on Highway 169 and was not able to stop in time for the crossing semitrailer, striking the trailer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The collision was reported at 6:20 a.m.

Dennison was taken to Maple Grove Hospital. Elder was not injured.

Becker man arrested on warrant

A man who complained that someone had forged his name on a prescription ended up being arrested on a warrant and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.

Police were initially called at 12:10 p.m. July 31 on a report of the forged prescription. The man, a 24-year-old from Becker, said someone forged his name on an Adderall prescription at an Elk River clinic on July 19.

He was taken into custody without incident when the officer learned that he had a Hennepin County warrant out for his arrest, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.

Salvation Army reports shoplifting

Two shoplifting incidents have been reported at the Salvation Army store, 321 Baldwin Ave., Elk River.

The first happened at 1:21 p.m. Aug. 2. Two white females estimated to be 18-20 years of age were in the store for about an hour and left with their shoulder-strap-style bags full of merchandise suspected to be stolen. Both females went past the sales counter, out the doors beyond all points of sale, and made no attempt to pay for the items, according to the Elk River Police report. Two employees followed them out of the store, but the suspects refused to return inside. Both left in a black Jeep Cherokee.

A second shoplifting incident was reported at 9 p.m. a day later, after a woman left the store without paying for a large bag of merchandise.

An employee tried to stop the woman as she left, but the suspect ran out of the store and got into a black Chevrolet Tahoe and left. She dropped a pair of jeans on her way out, according to the police report.

ATV, trailer stolen from garage

An ATV and trailer were reported stolen from a garage unit in the 1100 block of School Street. The garage door handle had been pried back, forcing the latch open.

The ATV is a blue 2015 CF Moto C-Force 500 two-up. The homemade trailer is 8 feet by 9 feet with 18-inch side walls, a metal ramp on the rear and a flat front end with a spare tire mounted to the side wall.

The burglary was reported Aug. 3.

Hammock taken from under deck

A green Coleman hammock worth $30 with mosquito netting valued at $20 was stolen from the underside of a deck where it had been strung up between the deck posts.

The theft occurred between July 23-30 from a home in the 10000 block of 183rd Avenue in Elk River.