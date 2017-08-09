Parent resource group meets monthly

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provides support groups to help parents discover resources to meet the challenges of raising a child with mental illness, learn coping skills and develop problem-solving skills. The groups are facilitated by a parent who has a child with a mental illness and who has been trained to lead support groups.

A parent resource group meets in Elk River from 6-8 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Handke Center, 1170 Main Street.

Pizza is served at 6 p.m. for children and adults. The group meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Free childcare is available.

For more information, contact Sue at 763-633-0894 or NAMI at 651-645-2948.