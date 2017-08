Richard E. Danner

Richard Danner, age 74, of Elk River, passed away on April 27, 2017 in Daytona Beach, FL. Proud Vietnam Vet.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Anna Danner; parents, Edward and Esther Danner; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna (nee Woolhouse); children, Teresa (Russell) Cramblit; Shelly (Allen) Danner Mudick and DeAnna Danner; grandchildren, Joel and Justin Cramblit and Derek Egelkraut; siblings, Bruce (Teresa) Danner, Carolyn (Doug) Nelson and John (Colleen) Danner; many nieces, nephews, cousins; other family and friends.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Snelling. Dare’s Funeral Home • 763-441-1212

