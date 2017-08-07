Great River Regional Library Board seeks new member

Sherburne County has an opening for a citizen representative on the Great River Regional Library Board of Trustees. This board meets six times per year at 6 p.m. at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud to provide direction and vision for the organization. Terms are three years and term limits are three full terms for a total of nine years.

Visit www.co.sherburne.mn.us and look under “Highlights” for information on responsibilities and an application form. More information is also available at https://griver.org/board-of-trustees.

The County Board will be accepting applications until Aug. 18, and plans to make an appointment at its meeting Sept. 5.