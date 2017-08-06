Police report: Police chase abandoned, boat and fishing equipment stolen

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Police chase abandoned in heavy traffic

Police chased a speeding motorcycle July 30 in Elk River before abandoning the pursuit in heavy traffic.

Becker Police initially reported being in pursuit of a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 10 before losing sight of it east of Big Lake.

At 5:36 p.m. the Elk River Police Department received a complaint about the motorcycle at Highway 10 and Waco Street, where it was reported moving at a high rate of speed and passing between vehicles.

Officers located the motorcycle at Highway 10 by Cretex and attempted to stop it, but the motorcyclist fled.

“Officers initially pursued the motorcycle but discontinued the pursuit at Highway 10 and Main Street when traffic became heavy and the motorcycle began passing in between vehicles,” according to the Elk River Police report.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said Tuesday, Aug. 1, that the suspect has not been located at this time.

Speeding through construction zone

A Coon Rapids man, 27, caught speeding through a construction zone in Elk River was arrested for DWI and other violations.

An officer was monitoring the Highway 10 Orono bridge construction area for traffic violators at 3:30 a.m. July 29 when he saw a green SUV westbound on Highway 10 at a high rate of speed. The driver was clocked going 63 mph in a 45 mph construction zone, according to the police report.

When he was stopped at Highway 10 and Joplin Street, he told the officer he had been drinking and was driving his intoxicated driver home from the bar. The driver was arrested for DWI and transferred to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River for driving after revocation, speeding and third-degree DWI.

Man reported lying in road in Elk River

Two people were cited for underage consumption of alcohol after police responded to a report of a man lying in the middle of the road near Fifth Street and Dodge Avenue in Elk River at 2:49 a.m. July 30.

Officers located a Zimmerman man, 20, and an Elk River woman, 18, in the lot of an apartment complex. They were cited on the alcohol violation and released.

Thief nabs boat from Riverview Sports

A boat has been stolen from Riverview Sports and Marine, 17445 Highway 10, Elk River.

The fence was cut and the boat was taken from the back storage area.

The theft was reported July 29.

Tools, fishing rods stolen from garage

Hand tools worth $1,700 and two fishing rods were reported stolen from an apartment complex garage unit at 1227 School St. in Elk River.

The theft was reported to police at 11:51 a.m. July 29.

Suspicious eBay transaction reported

An Elk River man, 18, reported July 27 a case of fraud stemming from a transaction on eBay.

The man was selling a bed on eBay for $550 and had a buyer send him a check for $2,865. The male suspect told him to cash the check and send the remainder back to him through a money order. The Elk River man brought the check and package to the police department where it was placed into evidence. He did not lose any funds.

A police sergeant advised the man to watch his credit for a while to verify that nothing new opens up without his permission.

Lawn mower taken from outbuilding

A lawn mower was reported stolen July 25 from the 12000 block of Orono Road in Elk River.

The mower was taken from an outbuilding behind the home.

Aldi reports theft scam by two women

A GoPro-style camera was reported stolen July 25 from Aldi in Elk River in what may be a larger scam.

An Aldi representative called police at 10:50 a.m. to report that two adult female suspects had just left the store after stealing the camera. The two suspects reportedly work together and one brings a GoPro-type device to the manager’s office for a return to distract staff, as the other female steals another new one.

The pair has allegedly been completing this theft in different stores and then goes to another store to return and steal another item, according to the police report.

Kluntz said the case remains under investigation.

Cigarette disposal fire extinguished

An Elk River Fire Department duty officer extinguished a fire in a cigarette disposal behind an apartment complex at 380 Third St. in Elk River after the fire was reported at 6:53 p.m. July 24.

The duty officer put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and notified the manager.

Message from ‘IRS’ arouses suspicion

An Elk River woman, 61, reported receiving a suspicious voice message from a person identifying herself as Jessica Foster of the IRS. The message directed the Elk River woman to call the IRS at a provided number to avoid penalty and arrest and to not contact an attorney.

The victim recognized it as a scam. The call was reported to police July 28.