Udalla wins triple-jump title, Elk River Day 1 recap

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River track and field team qualified 15 events for the 2017 Minnesota state tournament – eight for the boys and seven for the girls – and 11 of those participated in the preliminaries on Friday, June 9.

A total of six events advanced to the finals, which will be raced Saturday, but they were all trumped by one final round that took place Friday. Chistopher Udalla was the only athlete to clear 46 feet in the triple jump at state. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

While all the other events were going on, competing way off to the side of the stadium was Christopher Udalla in the triple jump. He cleared a distance a little over 44 feet on his first attempt, which seems like a great jump for most, but is more mediocre compared to what he is capable of.

Then, on the final jump of the prelims, he was able to clear a distance of 46-07.75. A great jump, and one that put him in the driver’s seat as no other athlete competing in the triple jump had broke the 46-foot mark yet.

Still, he wasn’t quite sure if it would be enough to win.

“Finals, I thought Isaiah (Nelson), the guy who got third, I thought he was going to end up pushing me down to second,” Udalla explained. “I did two of my jumps in finals and they were both pretty mediocre jumps, so I was just waiting to see if anyone would pass me.” Christopher Udalla took first in the triple jump, claiming another state title for Elk River. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

No one would even come close to the mark he set before the final round even began, as the second longest distance of the day was 45-05.75, meaning Udalla had secured a state title in the triple-jump during his senior year.

“It’s just a weird feeling because I remember as a freshman never expecting to even make it to state,” he explained afterwards, “and now I just won it.”

This was his first time winning the event at this level, but he did take second last year at state. There was a possibility he could have won it, but an injury to his back ended up finishing his round earlier than he would have hoped.

But as a junior, he wasn’t expecting to find the podium, so he was more than excited to be going home with a second-place medal. That wasn’t the case this year, though. He wanted that state title.

One medal may not be enough for him, though, because his meet is not done yet. He still has the 4×100-meter relay final to compete in tomorrow, and the long jump – another event in which he is one of the favorites.

“It’s going to be just like today,” Chris Udalla said as a prediction for the long jump on Saturday. “I feel like I’ll get a big one in prelims and if anyone pushes me I’ll just come right back and win it.”

Confidence. Adaeze Udalla hands the baton off to Ava Grimm in the girls 4×100-meter relays. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It took some time for Elk River’s other events to take to the track in the first day of events, but they didn’t disappoint once they got their shot. The girls 4×200-meter relay was the first time an Elk athlete took to the track and the team of Adaeze Udalla, Ava Grimm, Alaina Schoenfelder, and Katie Buhl finished in ninth with a time of 1:44.42, meaning they qualified for the finals on Saturday.

Udalla, Grimm and Buhl would come together again in the 4×100-meter relay, along with Lauren Ives, and finish in eighth place with a time of 49.13 seconds, once again qualifying for the final round on Saturday.

The Elk River boys 4×100-meter relay team would also qualify for finals after the team of Zachary Berg, Matt Dahlson, Justin Pearson, and Chris Udalla finished in sixth with a time of 42.82 seconds. Angel Fredin (left) goes over a hurdle simultaniously with an athlete from Cretin-Derham Hall. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Things really began to pick up for the Elks after the 4×100-meter relays finished up, and the next Elk to have a shot at making the finals was 300-meter hurdler Angel Fredin. She broke the school’s record at the section tournament with a time of 45.47 seconds, and was looking to lower her own record at state.

It wouldn’t take long for that to happen, as she recorded a 45.37-second race in the second heat, which was good enough for seventh place and a trip to the finals on Saturday.

Dahlson also competed in the 300 hurdles, and he went right after Fredin finished up and the crew reset the hurdles. It was his first time competing in the state tournament as an individual, but he didn’t let the moment overwhelm him, finishing in eighth with a time of 39.43 seconds and qualifying for finals. Justin Pearson qualified for the finals in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.49 seconds. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Then there was Pearson, who was set to compete in the 200-meter dash. There was a false start in his heat, but he didn’t get distracted by it. He went right back to his starting block and got out cleanly, finishing in eighth place with a time of 22.49 seconds. He will also be running on Saturday in his event’s final round.

Other athletes to compete for the Elks, but fall just short of making it to the finals, were Jacob Heyne in the 800-meter run, finishing in 10th with a 1:57.04; the boys 4×400-meter relay team of Pearson, Christian Leonard, Heyne, and Noah Weege coming in 12th with a time of 3:25.35; and Buhl in the 200-meter run, coming in 14th with a time of 26.41, and the long jump, coming in 22nd with a distance of 15-03.25.