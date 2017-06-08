Zimmerman High School: Graduates urged to persevere

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Six years ago, Lynk Downing spoke at his high school graduation in Zimmerman.

Wednesday night, he was back at ZHS again, this time as a recent teacher at the school who was chosen by the Class of 2017 to be one of the commencement speakers.

“I became a teacher with the goal to make an impact on students’ lives, and I can’t put into words how happy I am that I may have done just that,” Downing told the class.

Downing, two graduating seniors and several school officials addressed the Class of 2017 during the ceremony. Student speaker Mikayla Sonterre titled her speech “Memories.”

Student speaker Mikayla Sonterre urged her classmates to hold close their wonderful school memories and put them to good use.

She suggested using those memories to keep connections between friends stronger than ever, and to remind yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to achieve.

“As we walk out those doors, officially graduated from Zimmerman High School, remember the memories we have made together and use them to make the next part of your life better than the first,” she said.

Student speaker Madelyn Muckenhirn stressed the importance of people pushing themselves to the limits of their full potential. She gave examples of famous people who achieved greatness only by persevering. Student speaker Madelyn Muckenhirn gives a speech she titled “Push.”

She told of Steve Perry, the lead singer of Journey, who once tried to quit his musical career until his mother convinced him to change his mind.

“If he hadn’t decided to persevere, none of us would have been able to appreciate songs such as ‘Any Way You Want It’ or ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ because they never would have been created,” she said.

Thomas Edison persevered, too. It took Edison at least 1,000 tries to come up with the light bulb, Muckenhirn said.

“Perseverance is key,” she said. She asked her classmates to learn from their failures and don’t give up.

Downing, a 2011 graduate of Zimmerman High School, attended North Dakota State University in Fargo after high school. There he was on the Bison football team that won back-to-back national championships.

He graduated from NDSU in 2015 with a degree in mathematics education and was excited to be hired as a math teacher at Zimmerman before the 2015-2016 school year.

Downing loves teaching, but it has always been a dream of his to be a pilot in the military and he decided to chase that dream. Downing taught in Zimmerman until January 2017, when he left for officer candidate school in Rhode Island. He was commissioned into the U.S. Navy on April 21 and will move to Florida in July to start flight school. Staff speaker Ensign Lynk Downing, of the United States Navy, was selected by the students to speak. The 2011 Zimmerman High School graduate heads off to flight school this summer. Photos by Erik Jacobson

Downing shared three key points with the Class of 2017:

•Take chances: Take full advantage of all the opportunities that life will present, do everything to the best of your ability and stop worrying about all the things that could go wrong.

•Be prepared to fail: He warned the graduating seniors that they won’t always be good at everything they try. Walt Disney was fired from a newspaper company because he lacked imagination. Sir James Dyson (the vacuum guy) had 5,126 failed prototypes before he created a successful machine and Dr. Seuss’ first book was denied by 27 publishers before being published. How people respond to failure is what makes them who they are, Downing said.

•Respect and love people: “Make a lasting impression on the people that you meet. Show them the best you,” he advised.

The class entered and exited the gymnasium to music by the high school band. The high school choir also sang, performing “The Star Spangled Banner” and “A Blessing.”