Transportation provision becomes law

Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, were chief authors on the Corridors of Commerce transportation funding in the Minnesota House of Representatives and Minnesota Senate, respectively. The provision was successfully included in the omnibus transportation bill signed into law last week. Rep. Eric Lucero

“Transportation funding is among the highest priorities of our great community and is the reason I fought so hard as a member of the transportation committee for increased roads and bridges transportation funding without raising taxes,” Lucero said. “The continued three-lane expansion of I-94 to Albertville is well-situated to rank near the top of being awarded Corridors of Commerce funding when competing against other road projects statewide.”

The Lucero-Kiffmeyer provision signed into law provides $350 million new funding to Corridors of Commerce. The objective of the Corridors of Commerce program is to improve highway capacity on interregional corridors and improve economic growth by reducing transportation barriers to commerce.

“As a member of the Transportation Conference Committee, I worked to ensure our language survived House-Senate negotiations and was retained in the final bill that was sent to the governor,” Kiffmeyer said. “We had great partner-stakeholders from the community advocating at the Capitol in support of our bills.” Those supporters included chair of the I-94 Corridor Coalition Steve Bot as well as St. Michael Mayor Kevin Kasel and Albertville Mayor Jillian Hendrickson, Kiffmeyer said.

The I-94 Corridor Coalition comprises businesses, individuals and government agencies committed to improving I-94 and its support facilities. The mission of the coalition is to provide a strong, united voice to advocate for and address transportation concerns along the I-94 corridor, from Maple Grove to St. Cloud.