Despite dust-up, Kiffmeyer satisfied with legislative session

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Despite a dust-up between the Republican-controlled Legislature and DFL Gov. Mark Dayton at the close of the 2017 legislative session, Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer is satisfied with the way things turned out. Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer

“The good news is the budget bills are signed,” Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, said during a June 1 stop in Elk River.

While there is a “tremendous increase” in spending, Kiffmeyer is pleased that there is funding for roads and bridges. In fact, she said it’s the largest amount of funding for that infrastructure in decades. It includes $350 million for the Corridors of Commerce alone, which encompasses interregional corridors such as Interstate 94 and highways 10, 101 and 169 (see related story). Roads and bridges also were funded in the bonding bill, she said.

Local government aid was well-funded this session as well, she said.

On the local front, after some maneuvering, a bill pertaining to Sherburne County advanced and became law.

Kiffmeyer and Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, carried legislation for Sherburne County allowing the law library to utilize reserve funds of up to $200,000 to be used in defraying the costs of the new expansion and remodeling project in Elk River that will be occupied by the law library.

Kiffmeyer said the governor vetoed the initial bill because it applied to all 87 counties, which he felt was too broad. So they made it specific to Sherburne County and got that language inserted into both the state government and the judiciary bills for good measure.

“So we actually passed it twice,” Kiffmeyer said with a chuckle.

Sherburne County Administrator Steve Taylor was extremely pleased with all the work local legislators put into this effort.

“The county will definitely benefit from this legislation. The opportunity to use these funds will be extremely beneficial to Sherburne County to help finance construction costs and to lessen the impact on our taxpayers,” he said.

Kiffmeyer said Sherburne County was added to another bill that exempts the county from the requirement of hiring of a county employee to perform examiner of titles work – saving the county from funding a staff position. Rather, this work is performed by a local title examiner who, among other things, examines title, issues directives and certifications and serves as legal adviser to the registrar of titles.

Regarding education funding, Kiffmeyer said there will be a 2 percent annual increase in the per pupil funding formula.

That’s very important to area school districts, as it is the money with the most flexibility, she said.

There also was $50 million set aside for school readiness, which Kiffmeyer said was very important to the governor. School districts must apply for grants to access the money. Kiffmeyer said she would have preferred to put that $50 million on the per pupil formula, which would have increased it by another one-half percent.

Regarding buffer strips, Kiffmeyer said they made progress in giving farmers more flexibility and time when it comes to buffer strips. The buffer strip law requires land owners to plant vegetation along public waterways to curtail run-off.

The Legislature also got rid of Minnesota’s long-standing ban on Sunday hours at liquor stores. Sunday liquor sales will be allowed beginning July 1.

Kiffmeyer supported the change, saying, “Its time has come.”

She also was pleased with legislative efforts to reform teacher licensure. The Legislature passed two initiatives related to teacher hiring. One allows school districts more latitude in using the “last in, first out” seniority rules and the other sets up a four-tier teacher licensure system.

The 2017 session brought a new challenge for Kiffmeyer, as she chaired a committee for the first time. Kiffmeyer said she was asked by the majority leader to chair the Senate’s State Government Finance and Policy and Elections Committee, a sweeping committee that dealt with three major agencies and played a key role in one of the budget bills.

“We have 10 budget bills. One of them was mine,” she said.

She said it was a great honor to chair the committee.

It was a lot of work, but also very educational, Kiffmeyer said. It taught her more about herself and others and about managing, issues and how it all fits into the big picture.

The session ended on a sour note, with the governor line-item vetoing the Legislature’s operating budget in hopes of bringing Republicans back to reconsider some legislation. Kiffmeyer said that self-governance is a messy affair.

“You can have a dictatorship and things are all real neat and tidy,” she said. “But because we have the freedom to disagree, it means these sorts of things can happen. But, we have freedom.”