Thunder athletes find the podium at sections

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Zimmerman Thunder track and field team competed in the 7AA Section tournament on May 31 and June 3 at Cambridge-Isanti High School. As one of the smaller schools competing, they were at a disadvantage from the start – with the girls finishing in 15th out of 16 teams, and the boys coming in 14th out of 16 teams. Cheresa Bouley finished third in the 800-meter run, less than a second away from making it to state. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Despite everything going against them, though, there were still a few individuals who were able to make it to the podium.

After qualifying with the seventh fastest time in the girls 800-meter run, sophomore Cheresa Bouley was able to come back strong in the finals and finish in third place with a time of 2:21.00. It was the highest place any athlete from Zimmerman, and she was just 3.85 seconds shy of advancing to the state tournament as only the first- and second-place finishers advance – unless an athlete qualifies by meeting the state standard. Wyatt Pramann finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:43.16. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

For the boys, the highest finisher was freshman Carter McEachern in the triple jump. He finished in fourth place with a distance of 42-05.25 – a great mark for his young career and something he should be able to build off of for his three remaining seasons.

Senior distance runner Wyatt Pramann was another Thunder athlete to have a good section meet. He was in the top-3 runners for a majority of the 1,600-meter run, but faded a little in the end to finish in sixth with a time of 4:43.16.