Spectrum hires new girls soccer coach

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Spectrum High School announce on Wednesday, June 7, that Dana Gibson has accepted the position of head girls soccer coach. Coach Gibson has 16 years of coaching experience, most being at the club level at Detroit Lakes, Bemidji, Blaine and currently at Coon Rapids.

Gibson has been playing soccer most of his life; including at Anoka High School, Normandale Community College and Club Soccer at St. Cloud State University. Until recently, he continued to play in both men’s indoor and outdoor leagues.

He has coached both girls and boys youth teams, and last summer lead his Coon Rapids team to the state championship. His priorities are to create a fun, team-oriented environment that works hard to improve competitively.

There will be an opportunity for a brief meet and greet for coach Gibson at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Spectrum High School. During the meeting, Gibson will announce the schedule of several summer soccer practices for girls who are interested.