Donald “Don” Lee Eckstrom, age 72, of Otsego, MN died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

He was born May 28, 1945 in Hood River, OR, to Frank and Lillian (Jacobson) Eckstrom during their move from California to Minnesota. Throughout his school years, starting at age 8, he delivered Mpls. Morning Tribune and Evening Star newspapers. He continued as a newspaper carrier following his graduation from South High School in Mpls. in 1963. One of his routes included The Swedish Hospital, where he met his future wife, Carole Schleicher, a student nurse. They married in 1968 and were blessed with two children, Wendy and Bob. Don worked as a District Sales Manager for the Mpls. StarTribune from 1974 until his retirement in 2005.

After the family moved to Otsego Township in 1979, Don became an active member of Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, singing with the choir, serving on the church council and doing his best to make people smile and laugh. He loved to travel, especially by car, and took his family on many cross-country vacations. He also loved traveling abroad and made trips to Mexico, Israel, and several countries in Europe. He made friends everywhere he went and always seemed to be able to find a parking spot “close to the entrance”.

Don is survived by wife Carole of Otsego; daughter Wendy (Clay) Lacey of Rockwall, TX; son Robert Eckstrom of St. Louis Park, MN; grandsons Hayden and Brennan Lacey of Rockwall; father-in-law Lloyd Schleicher of McIntosh, MN; and many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by twin sons; his parents; brother Wally Eckstrom; sister Patty Eckstrom; and mother-in-law Gladys Schleicher.

Memorial service to be held Thursday, June 29 at 11 am at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private interment at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Make-A-Wish or donor’s choice.

