Spectrum student’s photo is a finalist

Kelly Mitchell’s photo of her sister, Molly, has been selected as a finalist in a photography contest.

Kelly Mitchell, a 2017 graduate of Spectrum High School in Elk River, has been selected as a finalist in the 37th Annual College and High School Photography Contest sponsored by Photographer’s Forum magazine.

More than 13,000 photos were submitted this year, and Mitchell was one of 823 finalists.

This is her third time receiving an award in the contest. In 2014, she was also a finalist, and 2015 she was awarded an honorable mention.

Mitchell’s photo this year features her sister, Molly, and was taken in their backyard in Ramsey.

Mitchell said she became interested in photography around the age of 11.

“I think the thing I like most about photography is that you can capture life in just a split second,” she said. “It is there forever and it’s a memory that you can keep forever.”

She plans to attend South Dakota State University in the fall to major in interior design.

Mitchell would like to be a designer and possibly work for a photography company as a side job.