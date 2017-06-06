Mainstreams: Thirty Years Later the Memories are Still Vivid

by Jim Boyle

The sights, sounds and smells that erupted 30 years ago when two Iraqi missiles fired from an enemy aircraft burst through the side of the USS Stark have not been forgotten. Submitted photo

Two missiles shot from enemy aircraft on May 17, 1987, punched a gaping hole in the side of the USS Stark.

Thirty-seven American sailors died. They were remembered on May 17, 2017, at the same Mayport Naval Base in Jacksonville, Florida, where the ship had been that fateful day and memorials now stand.

The memories flooded the minds of surviving sailors, their families and friends of the warship, including the mind of Mike Beyer, of Elk River, who was dispatched to the scene to bring his firefighting skills and experience to bear. May 17 is a day Beyer has never forgotten, but to be at the memorial day program with the families who lost loved ones was even more poignant. Children who grew up without their fathers really tugged at his heart.

One was an 11-year-old at the time who watched his mom fall to her knees when the news was delivered. Another was only 2 years old at the time.

“It was a very tough experience and a very humbling experience,” Beyer said.

The former commander of the Elk River American Legion, who helped lead a charge to save it, said his nine years in the Navy developed in him a level of respect for those before him who fought in the world wars.

Stark sailors etched their way into Beyer’s psyche, too, all those years ago and again on May 17, 2017. It was especially heart-wrenching when one of the surviving shipmates rang the bell for each fallen warrior.

It took nearly four minutes to get through them all. Peter Weber, who was elected to ring the bell, pondered why he was spared that day, according to news reports in Jacksonville, Florida newspapers.

Beyer – whose ship was used for patrolling the Persian Gulf was refueling in Bahrain before it was to head to Mayport – said he wrestled with the idea that his bunk on the USS Waddell was in the same area of the ship that was struck on the USS Stark. Submitted photo

Crew members who survived the attack and sailors from other warships came to the aid of the USS Stark. The ship was saved by their valiant efforts.

The what ifs continue, but Rear Adm. John B. Mustin in a YouTube video posted after the program pointed out during the memorial program it was toughness of the surviving sailors and the 86 other sailors who responded that staved off having to answer the ultimate question.

“Our ship survived this senseless, unprovoked attack,” Mustin declared. “While we grieve for the surface warriors lost, we don’t have to answer the ultimate what-if: What if the ship had been sunk, taking the entire crew with it.”

The USS Stark had a crew of about 200, Beyer said. In addition to those that were killed, another 21 reportedly suffered physical injuries. The rest would help save the ship, as would sailors from several other ships.

Beyer was aboard the USS Waddell when radios on the mess desk squawked: “The Stark’s been hit. The Stark’s been hit.”

The USS Waddell was already headed there, but it was 80 miles away. Beyer was one of about 10 sailors from his ship asked to go help. He crossed the Persian Gulf in motor whale boat to aid the USS Stark.

Beyer was apprised of the situation: One missile detonated. There were casualties. The other missile just laid there amongst the twisted metal it ripped through to find its way inside the hull of the warship, spewing fear that it, like stored ammunition, could also detonate any minute.

“We did what we do,” Beyer said. “We go. That’s what we signed up to do.”

The sailors from the USS Waddell brought as many breathing apparatuses, which supply oxygen, as they could fit. Upon arrival, they teamed up with USS Stark crew members, people who Beyer considers amongst the bravest men he ever met.

“After seeing their ship get hit, they came aboard,” Beyer said. Submitted photo

A plaque of the 37 sailors from the USS Stark that were killed May 17, 1987, adorns a wall at a memorial hall.

Mustin said sailors were led by the same mantra that Capt. James Lawrence sounded in the War of 1812.

“ ‘Don’t give up the ship,’ ” Mustin relayed. “ ‘Don’t give up the ship. You can battle. You can fight. You can take a hit, but don’t give up the ship.’ ”

Mustin said at the program professional mariners refused to yield to pain, fatigue, frustration, anguish and tragedy. There were two full days of unfathomable firefighting.

The first six hours of firefighting were done by USS Stark crew members alone.

“The crew was tired, hungry and stressed and, at times, confused, but they knew it was life or death and — without hesitation — they battled on,” Mustin said, noting the techniques use were traditional and improvised in the harsh conditions. “The profound ‘don’t give up the ship’ spirit that was resonating in the body of the Stark also ignited the ‘don’t give up the ship’ spirit in the surface fleet brethren in the operating area.”

Mustin said when tragedy strikes, those in the Navy close ranks and protect.

“They courageously battled, knowing of the risks,” Mustin said, noting the fire, stored ammunition, flooding from the gaping hole and structural damage. In all 86 sailors came to the aid of the USS Stark from the USS Waddell, the USS Alfred A. Cunningham, the USS Nassau and the USS Reid.

Mustin, humbled to be asked to speak, said the memorial service a chance to honor and respect the 37 fallen shipmates who made the ultimate sacrifice, but added the words expressed are not just to be spoken on that day.

“The Stark tragedy remains on in the back of my mind every single day,” he said.

As deputy commander of surface forces, he said the lessons learned continue to come to bear when developing war fighting tactics, recruiting and growing sailor talent and providing the tools and training necessary to accomplish our Navy’s missions at sea.

“We are driven toward ensuring future victories at sea,” he said. “The 57,000 members of our extended surface force community work tirelessly to prevent us from having to inform 37 families at once that their fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters and children’s lives were taken too soon by acts of nefarious forces.”

Beyer was joined by two of his shipmates at the program at the naval base in Jacksonville. Terry Shoemaker, a lawyer from St. Augustine, Florida, came up for it, and Bruce DeDon, a real estate agent from Albany, New York, came down for it.

“It meant a lot to me,” Beyer said.

By the time Mustin was done speaking, Beyer and his shipmates were ready enlist in the Navy again.

“That’s how inspiring and motivating he was,” Beyer said. “The program brought back a lot memories, including things you don’t want to remember.”

Beyer will continue to apply his patriotism in Elk River, promoting the Elk River American Legion.

He’s agreed to chair a 100-year anniversary celebration of the American Legion that will happen September 2019.