JoAnne Jean Leistico

JoAnne Leistico, age 79, of Elk River passed away on June 5, 2017.

Preceded in death by her husband, Orval; son, Steven; parents, Stanley and Myrtle Dawson.

Survived by her children, Dennis (Sue), Gary (Julie), Delores (Lester) Jensen, and Gene (Jaycie); 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen (Pete) Peterson, Grace (Richard) Goins, Robert (Lynn) Dawson, and Marvin (Diane) Dawson; other family and friends.

Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Fri, June 9, 2017 at St John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd, Nowthen. Visitation on Thurs, June 8, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St, Elk River and one hour prior at the church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St John’s School.

