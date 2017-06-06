Elks win Section 7AAA, again

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

For the second year in a row, the Elk River boys golf team has won the Section 7AAA championship, and will be advancing to the state tournament.

Coming off a third-place finish in their conference tournament where four of their players — Marcus Ogren, Dylan Chouinard, Ihle Majeres, and Brady Holland — earned all-conference honors, the Elks were primed and ready for section play. The Elk River boys golf team finished in first to advance to the state tournament with a team score of 601. (Submitted photo)

But they knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“We competed against a number of the teams that were in our section – two of them being Anoka and Andover – who were in our conference, Northwest Suburban Conference. We actually tied with Anoka for third place in conference standings, so we knew we were right there with Anoka, but a number of good players on their squad,” head coach Phil Johnson said. “Andover had a couple of good players that thought they could make a run. We also thought there were a couple of the northern teams that would be good competition for us. We were kind of right in the mix, but it was going to take a good team effort to pull it off.”

After the first day, the Elks found themselves in first with a 4-stroke lead after the team combined for a total score of 297. Majeres, a freshman, was really able to seize the moment in that first day, tying for a round-low score of 71.

What may even be more impressive than that, though, was Matt Syverson’s ability to come away with a 74 after breaking his putter during warm ups.

“So we’re on the putting green and just before the meeting starts he shows me that his putter, the face plate to his putter had come apart, had separated from the putter head. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, you can’t use this Matt. This is a defective club,’” Johnson explained. “So we proceeded to go up into the club house and look for a putter that was similar to the one that Matt had. I don’t know if any coach has had this happen, but we found one that was close. As Matt is walking down the stairs, all the players had already started out to their holes and I’m watching Matt walking down the stairs and out to hole, taking the plastic off the putter and never, without a practice putt even, taking that and using that in his round.”

Syverson said that he was getting pretty worried when he saw the face plate on his putter starting to come off because he knew he didn’t have anymore in his bag. He was hoping that the pro shop might lend him one for the round, but was very thankful when someone actually bought him a new putter.

The club was almost exactly the same as the one that broke, with one key difference, the grip. The one that broke had a more bulky grip, while the new one had a slim grip, and anyone that has putted knows that comfort and feel of the club is very important.

“A little bit,” Syverson said when asked if the new grip concerned him at all. “When I was on the green I kind of took a lot of practice strokes before I hit everyone, just so I could kind of get the feel for what I was hitting on everyone.”

Majeres and Syverson were joined by Holland shooting a 74, Andy Larson a 78, Chouinard a 78, and Ogren an 80 on the first day. All pretty good rounds, but things were about to get more difficult for them the next day, as they realized they were one round away from making it to state.

A 4-stroke lead isn’t all that much to work with, and things got even more tight after the first nine holes the second day when Anoka, the second-place team, was able to make up some ground on them. All of a sudden the grips got a little tighter and it was a little more difficult for the players to make the right play on every shot.

The pressure was building.

“I think I was a little nervous,” Syverson said of that second day. “None of us really came in thinking we were going to shoot under 300 or anything, so coming into that second day it was a little nervous thinking about, ‘We could maybe win this still. We’ve got a really good chance at winning.’”

Syverson ended up leading his team with a 75 on the second day, making it two great days of golf for a player who typically shoots in the 80’s. Larson would also join him atop the team’s score card on Saturday with a 75 of his own, becoming the only Elk to actually improve his score that second day.

This season hasn’t been the easiest for Larson, who was a member of the section-winning team last season as well, and the start of Day 2 wasn’t going any better. But he really started to turn things on towards the end of the round when he birdied four of his final six holes.

Syverson and Larson were then followed on the second day by Mejeres and Holland with 77’s, Chouinard with an 81, and Ogren with an 82. Majeres’ total score of 148 made him the No. 4 golfer in the section and Syverson was right behind him with a 149, which put him in a tie for fifth.

The Elks now turn their focus towards the state tournament which will be June 13 and 14 at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Play begins at 7:30 a.m. but Johnson doesn’t think his players will tee off for an hour or so after that.