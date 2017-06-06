Elks take first at sections for third straight year

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

What can be said about the group of seniors on the Elk River boys track and field team? Jacob Heyne is heading to state as an individual after taking second in the 800-meter run. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Like so many other groups of seniors, leading so many different sports this season for Elk River – such as the senior-led football and girls basketball teams winning their first state titles in school history – these seniors seem to be able to step up their performances when it matters most.

Captains Christopher Udalla, Matt Dahlson, Christian Leonard, Justin Pearson, and Mark Swann all had high hopes for their senior year, but then Swann went down with a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for almost the entire season.

It was a hard blow to deal with, not just for him, but for the rest of his teammates as well. They describe their friendship as more of a brotherhood than anything else, and it’s why so many of the athletes have decided to step things up another notch. To do right by their injured brother. Justin Pearson is heading to state in the 200-meter dash and two relay events. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

But it was more than just the captains stepping up to fill the void left by Swann, other seniors such as Jacob Heyne, Noah Weege and Maxwell Friese were able to step their game up as well.

“This is a special group,” boys head coach Brian Gilbertson said of the 2017 class. “Obviously when you’re getting senior boys, they’re reaching their peak performance wise. They typically perform at a higher level, but you typically don’t get this much talent all in one team. We’ve got good distance runners, we’ve got good jumps, we’ve got hurdlers, we’ve got sprinters, so we just got the full package.”

When it comes to the track and field season, there are three big meets. First it’s the true-team section meet, which the Elk River boys were able to win to advance and advance to true-team state. Then there is the conference championship, which the boys were also able to win, which was the first time an Elk River boys team had won their conference in 20 years. And then there is the section meet, which once again, the boys were able to win for the third straight year. Christopher Udalla now holds the section record in both the long jump and the triple jump. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Not only did they win sections, they seemingly blew the competition away, finishing with 118.50 team points. That’s 32.5 points ahead of the second-place finishing Andover team who totaled 86 points, and the thing is, they weren’t even focused on winning.

“Nope, the goal was to qualify for the state meet,” Gilbertson explained. “The secondary goal was to win the section. We put together a line up that would try to get kids as many opportunities at the state meet first.”

The Elks certainly met their first goal, as they will be sending representatives in eight of the possible 18 events.

For individuals, Udalla is going after placing first in the long jump and triple jump; Pearson is going after coming in first in the 200-meter dash; Dahlson is going after taking first in the 300-meter hurdles; Heyne is going after finishing second in the 800-meter run; and Leonard is going after coming in first in the 1,600-meter run. Matt Dahlson took first in the 300-meter dash and is heading to state as an individual for the first time. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The pairing of Zachary Berg, Dahlson, Pearson and Udalla are also going after a second-place finish in the 4×100-meter relay; and the pairing of Pearson, Heyne, Weege and Leonard are going after placing second in the 4×400-meter relay.

These seniors now have one last meet to leave their mark on, state. It’s going to be a challenge, but a number of Elks have great opportunities to finish on the podium June 9 and 10. The trick then becomes trying to replace them next season and the years following.

Gilbertson knows that it’s going to be difficult to do, and they will need to recruit a lot of freshman and sophomores, but there are a number of talented athletes waiting in the wings. And nothing was more evident of that than the section high jump competition. Christian Leonard will be heading to state as an individual after coming in first in the 1,600-meter run. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Jared Stanke and Obiamalu Egbujor, both sophomores, were able to finish in third and fourth in the section – with Stanke narrowly missing out on a trip to state. It’s performances like those that let’s Gilbertson know the team’s tradition of success will be left in good hands.

“It’s going to be a challenge. We have some guys that are in the wings that will step up,” the head coach said of replacing the 2017 class. “I think it’s just going to be a building year next year, but we definitely have some top-end talent that learned from these seniors, and they’re going to benefit from it. We’ve just got to repeat the process and have them teach the next group.”