Elks finish 2nd, advance three to state

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls golf team headed into the first day of the Section 7AAA tournament knowing it was going to be difficult to come away with a first-place finish and a trip to state as a team. Forest Lake was really strong this year, and were the favorites to come out of the section, but the Elks were still hoping to give them a run for their money.

Sure enough, at the end of the first day, it was Forest Lake sitting atop the leaderboard with a team score of 310. The Elk River girls golf team used a strong second day to finish as the runner-ups in the Section 7AAA tournament. (Submitted photo)

It was a great showing, and it was going to be hard for any other team to come close, so the race for second was on and it was the Elks sitting in that spot with a team score of 356 when Day 1 came to an end. They would need to play strong the second day as well, though, as St. Francis was just two strokes behind them in third.

Dani Dokken led the way for the Elks the first day with an 85, and was followed by Abbey Filipiak (88), Grace O’Konek (91), Toni Baldwin (94), Sophie Riebel (92), and Isabel O’Konek (96).

Typically when a team is leading, or in this case battling for second, they tend to get nervous. That, in turn, often leads to higher scores, so it was a different outcome to see the Elks actually play better the second day with St. Francis so close behind them. And not only did they play better, but they lowered their score by almost 20 strokes.

Filipiak was the primary catalyst for the improved play, as she shot a 78 on Day 2, 10 strokes lower than the previous round to finish the tournament in fifth place with a 166. Dokken ended up shooting an 89 the second day, totaling 174 for the tournament and a ninth-place finish. Grace O’Konek improved on her Day 1 91, shooting an 86 the second day to give her a total of 177, which was good enough for tenth by just one stroke. Baldwin rebounded from her 94 the first day with an 85 to finish the tournament in 14th with a 179. Riebel shot a 94 the second day to come in 20th with a 186, and Isabel O’Konek shot a 92 on Day 2 to finish in 22nd with a total score of 188. Left to right: Dani Dokken, Abbey Filipiak, and Grace O’Konek advanced to the state tournament. (Submitted photo)

That great performance on Day 2 led to team score of 338 – totaling 694 after two days, which was 26 shots better than how St. Francis ended up finishing. Unfortunately, though, it was not enough to catch Forest Lake who finished in first with a 614.

But there were still five open spots for players to advance as individuals, and since Forest Lake had five in the top 10, it opened the door for a number of players.

Filipiak, Dokken and Grace O’Konek were all able to take advantage of the opportunity, and will now be playing in the state tournament on June 13 and 14 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.