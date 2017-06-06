Elk River girls reach new heights at sections

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls track and field team went into their section tournament knowing they were probably going to come in second to Forest Lake. They did, but they did so by exceeding all expectations set on them by their coaching staff. The Elk River 4×100-meter relay team embraces after a first-place finish. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

As a team, the girls ended up scoring 112 points and will be sending athletes to state in seven different events after they placed either first or second at sections, or met the state qualifying standard.

“Forest Lake has a very very good team. We kind of pre-scored it a little bit and I thought we were going to score somewhere in the 90’s for points, and I thought Forest Lake was going to be right around 150,” girls head coach Russ Gnan said. “So, quite honestly, we over performed to what I anticipated as far as places and that stuff. We had a ton of kids just have outstanding performances. Time wise, tons of kids are walking out of here with season and lifetime bests today. We’re pretty excited.”

When watching the section meet, the one area that really stood out for the Elk River girls was their relay teams. Katie Buhl receives the baton from Ava Grimm in the final leg of the 4×200-meter relay. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Their 4×100-meter relay team of Lauren Ives, Adaeze Udalla, Elaina Maass and Katie Buhl finished first with a time of 49.11 seconds; the 4×200-meter relay team of Udalla, Ava Grimm, Alaina Schoenfelder, Buhl, and Maass finished first with a time of 1:44.75; and their 4×800-meter relay team of Maria Brown, Audrey Neuerburg-Chapman, Madelyn Christian, Jessica Holmqvist, Rachel Dorff, and Kennedy Warner came in second with a time of 9:40.78.

All three of those relays will be participating in the state tournament, and their only relay team that did not qualify for state – the 4×400-meter relay – came in third place. Missing out on state by just under five seconds.

It’s quite a successful track record, and Gnan said there are really two reasons for that success: They are in a bigger school, so they have a larger sample size to choose from, and they decided years ago to really focus on the relays. As an individual, Katie Buhl made it to state in the 200-meter dash and the long jump. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“Earlier in my career I probably would have had Katie Buhl in all open events and one relay, but at some point I asked kids that we used to have graduate, ‘What was your favorite memory of track?’ And they said, ‘Relay at state,’” the head coach explained. “At that point we just decided, ‘That’s what we’re doing from now on. We’re taking relays to state as much as we can.’ Unless they’re going to be a big scorer at state, individual stuff comes second.”

As Gnan eluded to, Buhl is quite the athlete. She will be going to state in four different events – the 4×100 relay, the 4×200 relay, the 200-meter dash in which she got second with a time of 25.74 seconds, and the long jump, which she met the state qualifying standard for with a distance of 17-04.5.

“She’s special. She’s pretty special in our school’s history,” Gnan said of Buhl. “That girl that beat her today (in the 200-meter dash) is probably top 2, top 3 in the state, and the best ever in our section, obviously she set a section record. Katie is developing into something special. We’re pretty excited that we have two more years with her still.” Angel Fredin took first in the 300-meter hurdles by setting a new school record. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Another individual performer who really stood out for the Elks was Angel Fredin. She did some work with the 4×400 relay, but also did some individual events with the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

She missed out on state in the 100-meter hurdles after coming in fourth with a time of 15.93 seconds, but would make up for in the 300-meter hurdles as she came in first with a time of 45.47 seconds. That finish broke an Elk River school record that has been in place for 19 years, and it was something the sophomore had her eyes on doing since the season started.

“Last year she ran a low 47, just like right at it, and I was going to be happy in my head, ‘Let’s drop off a second. Let’s get in the low 46’s,’” Gnan said of his new record holder. “She’s just, at every step of the game this year progression wise, way ahead of where she was last year. Last week she ran against some really good competition in the section and that gave her the confidence. When she was done she was like, ‘That wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be.’ She missed the school record by maybe a tenth of a second last week. So, you know what? It wouldn’t surprise me to see her do something again (at state) where she smashes it even lower. She’s a worker. She’s a special kid and a great kid to have on our team.” Sidney Wentland broke her own school record in the shot put with a distance of 42-07. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The other individual from Elk River to qualify for the state tournament was Sidney Wentland in the shot put, after she finished in first with a distance of 42-07 – also a new school record.

With sections behind them, the Elks are now looking to get a number of girls on the podium at the state tournament. The prelims are on Friday, June 9, for a majority of the events, with most of the finals taking place on June 10 at Hamline University.