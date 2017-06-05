Otsego Northwood Park opening delights

More than 100 people turned out for the grand opening of Otsego Northwood Park on May 18.

Festivities included inflatable rides, a ribbon-cutting, cake, and games and prizes provided by Luke and Nicole Smith, owners of Snap Fitness of Elk River and Pride in the Park volunteers for Northwood Park.

Mayor Jessica Stockamp and members of the City Council and Park and Recreation Commission attended as well.

The park has been in the planning stages for some time, waiting for additional phases of the Wildflower Meadows development to be completed. The actual planning of the park started in 2015, with neighborhood meetings and the Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council reviewing concept plans.

The Otsego Heritage Preservation Commission researched the area where the park is located. The commission was able to connect the area to a planned town site that Oliver Kelley (namesake of the historic Kelley Farm in Elk River) and his brother designed and named Northwood. It was a “paper town” in that it was developed on paper, with buildings, streets and so forth. There were some buildings built, but this was a time of an economic recession and the town was never completed.

A soccer field, baseball field, nature-based play structures, prairie grass restoration, community garden, walking trail and shelter have all been included in the park. There are many people who volunteered their time. Some notable contributions were from Rob Schmidt, Terry Wong, and Doug Schroeder from Bricklayers and Allied Crafters Local One MN/ND, who donated their time and labor by constructing the stone work and caps on the shelter columns. Stoneworks Architectural Precast of Elk River provided the stone caps at cost and ACME Brick and Stone donated the stones.