Future bright for Elks, all players return

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River and Rogers softball teams squared off on Thursday, June 1, in the section semifinals. With the winner advancing to take on Buffalo in the finals for a chance to go to the state tournament. Avery Hills gets a laugh with one of her coaches after reaching first base in the section semifinals. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Though the temperature came in around 78 degrees, it felt much hotter on the field as there wasn’t a cloud in the sky, nor a breathe of wind to be found. It’s conditions the girls weren’t really accustomed to after the mild and rainy spring Minnesota has been experiencing, and it was clear by the end that the heat had taken a bit of a tole on both teams.

The girls looked hot, sweaty, and a little tired by the time the game came to an end, with the Royals coming out on top 8-1.

It was a tough way for the Elks to end the season, as everyone who knows the team felt they were better than the performance they put on, but they are in luck. Unlike most seasons, the Elks are not graduating a single senior, so every player on the roster will have the chance to return next season and improve on that mark. Haley Ullrich celebrates with her catcher Jessica Weisgram after her first strikeout of the game against Rogers. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“That was the weirdest end of the season talk I have ever had,” said head coach Stacey Sheetz. “Usually I can’t speak because I’m crying because of my seniors. I feel like I lose a part of me when they go, so it was weird. I was sad, but not really because we’re all back. It was a different thing, I’ve never had that happen. It’s good. I really do feel like we learned a lot this year and grew a lot this year, and it’s going to continue to get better.”

Not only was it weird for Sheetz, but for the players as well. After the initial disappointment of losing and knowing the season had come to an end, they seemed to rebound.

Instead of tears, hugs, and goodbyes like one would normally see in that situation, there was a lot of laughter and joking around. Like they’re coach, they know they are all returning next season and know that they will have the chance to make a lot of noise after all the experience they gained this year. Annie Volkers cheers on her teammate after she scores the first run of the game against Rogers. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“There wasn’t that many tears because it was like, ‘Well, we’ll do it again next year,’” Sheetz explained. “It was different. Definitely a different finish than it has been in the past. But they’re such good kids. They’re willing to work, they’re always wanting to learn.”