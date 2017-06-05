Elk River Farmers Market opens for season June 8

The Elk River Farmers Market will open for the season this week in the Park Plaza lot in downtown Elk River.

Hours are 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 through Oct. 5.

There will be a mix of new and returning vendors selling seafood, honey, jam, kettle corn, lemonade, fresh meat, cheese, hot sauce, children’s clothing, wood crafts, metal art, bread and seasonal produce, according to Karen Wingard, who manages the market for the city.

Special events the first day of the farmers market include a free give away while supplies last.

The Coborn’s dietitian will also be there sampling a fresh recipe and will have recipe cards available.

The Elk River Library will be there as well to promote a summer reading program and have activities for kids.

Master Gardeners will be in attendance to answer questions.