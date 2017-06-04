Student scores a perfect 36 on ACT

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A Spectrum High School student has achieved a perfect score of 36 on the ACT test, which is a college entrance exam.

Chlotielde Bechtel said she was surprised when she learned of the results. She had hoped to score a 35, which would ensure that she got a very good scholarship.

Bechtel, 17, graduated May 26 from Spectrum High School in Elk River and plans to attend Liberty University in Virginia to study biomedical sciences. Her plan is to become a doctor.

“I really like helping people,” she said.

Bechtel, of Elk River, is the daughter of Mark and Julie Bechtel. Her dad is a doctor in Princeton.

Bechtel has been attending Spectrum since the seventh grade.

For the past two years, she has been enrolled in college-level courses full-time as a Postsecondary Enrollment Options student, earning college credits while attending Anoka-Ramsey Community College and then Bethel University. She has earned 81 college credits, which has put her into her junior year of college.

She also is a three-sport athlete, participating in swimming, basketball and track.

Bechtel achieved the perfect ACT score on her second try. The first time she took the test, she scored 33. Bechtel said she didn’t study for the test the first time, but did for the second attempt.

Asked if she had any advice for others taking the big test, Bechtel said to not stress out.

“Just calm down a little bit, take a breath and then do your best and it will be good,” she said.