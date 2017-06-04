Rockwoods preparing to present Hairball

by Eric Oslund

There was a late addition to the Otsego City Council’s May 22 agenda, and it was Rockwoods submitting an application to hold an outdoor music event on June 17 and seeking a special event permit.

Each property is allowed one special event permit per year, and this would be theirs.

The restaurant is proposing to host two bands that evening, with Hairball headlining the show. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with music going from approximately 7:15 to 11:30 p.m.

According to the restaurant operator Peter Peyerl: “Scope and scale, it’s going to be about one-third of what Jam Fest was. Originally, we were just going to put together smaller venues that were within the scope and scale of city limits, but this act in particular, the demand was bigger than we predicted. You’re looking at probably around 2,000 people.

“The band that is performing, they do use pyrotechnics on the stage. They’re not aerial pyrotechnics, and they use them in a lot of the shows, but I want you to be aware.”

Parking will be similar to what they have done at Jam Fest, though Otsego Dental is planning on selling some of their parking spots during the event as a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts.

Rockwoods would like the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to have a presence at the event, but they are going to be using private security as well.