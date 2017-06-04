Elk River Police Report: fake grandson, power tools stolen, suspected feces on vehicle

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

‘Grandson’ tries to take woman, 79, for $3,900

A fake grandson and his equally fake attorney tried to cheat a 79-year-old Elk River woman out of money.

Here’s how the incident unfolded, according to the Elk River Police Department report.

The victim initially received a phone call on May 22 from a man who said he was her grandson. He claimed he was arrested for DWI in Wisconsin and needed $3,900 to pay his attorney. The phone was then handed to another man claiming to be an attorney. He directed her to go to Best Buy to purchase money cards and call him back. Best Buy, however, refused to sell that amount in cards to the woman. She then tried CVS, which also refused to process that amount.

The victim then spoke to her daughter, who contacted the grandson who said he was OK and at work when his grandmother received the call from the thieves.

Police were alerted on May 24 and determined that the call came from Quebec, Canada.

The victim was not out any money.

Power tools stolen from construction site

Power tools have been reported stolen from the construction site of Chow Grill and Barbeque in the 14000 block of Business Center Drive in Elk River.

A standing Dewalt toolbox belonging to Polish Concrete Plus was taken from the inside of the building that was under construction.

The theft was reported May 30.

Thief uses tire iron, tongs to pry car door

Tongs from a grill and a tire iron were used to pry open a car door and allow a thief to steal a wallet inside.

A woman was alerted to the theft when her car alarm went off. When she went outside to check, she found the front passenger car door open and her wallet missing. The theft was reported to police at 3:48 a.m. May 25 in the 21000 block of Fresno Street in Elk River.

Suspected feces dumped on vehicle

A woman reported May 25 that someone may have dumped feces on her vehicle during the night. The incident happened in the 200 block of Main Street.

Bicycle stolen from garage in Elk River

A red Kona Cinder Cone bicycle has been reported stolen from a garage in the 1900 block of Main Street in Elk River. The burglary was reported May 25. The victim wasn’t sure if the garage service door was locked or not.

Homeless man taken to hospital after incident

A 29-year-old homeless man was transported to the hospital by ambulance after allegedly threatening people having a fire in their driveway in the 80 block of 6 1/2 Street.

Police were called at 12:10 a.m. May 28 on a report of a man who appeared to be under the influence of something, was acting strangely and implied that he had a gun, according to the police report.

He had left the area on foot and was located a short time later by police, who took him into custody without incident.

Charges are pending, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.

Wallet stolen at YMCA

A wallet was reported stolen May 30 from an unlocked locker at the Elk River YMCA.

The brown leather wallet contained three credit cards and a driver’s license.