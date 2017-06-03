Wild West Days leader turns in his rope

by Jim Boyle

Editor

The Wild West Days in Zimmerman has a need for a new sheriff in town.

No, not a new county sheriff or deputy sheriff that you would find on a parade route handing out candy.

It needs a new leader for the four-day event organized by the Zimmerman Civic Club. Photo Erik Jacobson

Bill Portrament has announced he is retiring from this leadership position for the annual Wild West Days. He announced one last parade this past weekend.

Bill Portrament, a dilligent champion and leader for the civic club and everything Wild West Days, has announced his retirement.

He has been hinting for several years that the end for him was coming. He admits it became more like a case of crying wolf, where he would talk of riding off into the sunset and those around him would say “yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Karen O’Neil, another mover and shaker for Wild West Days over the years, fell in love, got married and moved away last year, and spent her first Memorial Day weekend somewhere other than Downtown Zimmerman making sure the event was going off without a hitch.

There had been hopes among others that O’Neil or Portrament, or both, would hang on through 50th installment of the event, but those had evaporated. Portrament knew another three years wouldn’t be in the cards after this year’s 47th running of the event. He needed to come up with something more direct to get his point across this year.

“Finally I said, on my mother’s grave, I am telling you this is my last year,” Portrament said. “I think they took more notice.”

Portrament helped deliver another successful Wild West Days installment this past weekend, May 25-29. He tried to pass on as much of his knowledge as he could.

As he went about preparations this year, however, it was more and more like a walk down memory lane. He talked about stories of ponies on the loose, kids in the mutton busting contest, vendors, visitors, the carnival operators and the dedication and pride he has witnessed over the years.

He called the decision to retire bittersweet, but necessary. He always considered his volunteer efforts for the Wild West Days as a token of appreciation for the community that had supported him in his various business endeavors.

“A walk down memory lane sounds like a eulogy,” he concluded. “That’s not the case at all. I am leaving the Zimmerman Civic Club in good hands.”

One last ride

Portrament announced the parade this past weekend, which included a bit of nostalgia for him.

“It was 20 years ago that I was knighted by the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royalty,” he said. “For the first time since then, the royal court returned to be in the parade.”

Portrament said all the work to bring the Wild West Days to the people of Zimmerman has been a labor of love. He got involved quickly after he moved himself, his entrepreneurial spirit and some horses to the Zimmerman area in 1977.

Key people who were involved in the organization of the event — Bev and Herman Jedneak — were his landlords. He was into rodeo, and the Wild West Days included a rodeo back then.

“It was a perfect fit for me,” Portrament said. “I loved the people and everything about Zimmerman and the Wild West Days celebration.”

Portrament said he stayed involved on the fringes after the Jedneaks “roped” him in.

“In 1986, I made a commitment to be more involved and it made it all the way to organizing through the Zimmerman Lions, as a member, and then to the Zimmerman Civic Club.”

Portrament said he was never interested in recognition for his volunteer efforts.

“I never do something for the recognition it will bring you,” he said. “If you are, you’re doing it for the wrong reason. This was truly just a labor of love. It’s exciting and it’s fun seeing the people enjoy what you have planned and put together.”

Portrament said if it looked effortless, it wasn’t. And as for those who thought the city put it on, Portrament said he would remind people that it was not the city. It was the Zimmerman Civic Club — led by citizens and groups of citizens.

“It takes a lot of really dedicated people,” he said.

The event has changed over the years, morphing to meet the needs of the community and responding to the desires of its people. The former rodeo space is now ballfields that bring tremendous value to the community.

“Selfishly you wish you could still do the rodeo, but it’s probably more of a romantic notion at this point,” Portrament said, recalling how volunteer members of the club used to set up the whole arena including the heavy iron panels and chutes.

“Tradition is really important to an event like this,” Portrament said. “We always tried to keep it as family friendly as you can and experiment with different things to see what will get a response from the community.”

Portrament said the cooperation of the community has been absolutely amazing, the way the businesses, the sheriff’s department and so many people have had a hand in it.

“Yes, somebody has to oversee it, but without that cooperation and sponsorship by local businesses, it wouldn’t be possible,” Portrament said.

The actual event used to be more a community social, Portrament said, but with the growth in population and new names and faces in town all the time, things change.

Fond memories

Portrament said to see kids in the soap box derby cars with their parents who were in them as kids is mind boggling.

He said he remembers a show horse he had, a retired one who didn’t get bothered by much, except one time at a Wild West Days rodeo.

There had been Pocahontas character who rode a bison in the parade. He was invited to the rodeo by event organizers to be part of the opening ceremony, something that Portrament figures would be politically incorrect nowadays.

At any rate, there was a person with a flag on one side of the buffalo and Portrament was on the other side singing “The Star Spangled Banner” on horseback.

“It was cool, except the horse I was on didn’t think so,” he said.

Portrament said he figures the unfamiliar smell of the bison set his horse into a tizzy.

“The horse probably thought, ‘This animal going to attack me,’” Portrament said.

It was fun to laugh about later, but it created some rather intense moments, Portrament said.

Mutton busting provided lots of laughs when 3 and 4-year-olds would last about three steps of the sheep before they would fall off.

But there was one, Portrament remembers, that made the contest look more like mechanical ride when he took part.

“This kid clung and the sheep ran the entire length of the arena and back up to the chute and they had to pry the kid off,” he said. “It was funny and people just loved that.”

Parades went on rain or shine and were always a highlight, especially for Portament when he had nieces in the parade. He can remember them coming past him in downpours.

Portrament said he has an appreciation for O’Neil and her laboring to help bring the event to life each year.

“There were years where it was just the two of us that put on Wild West Days,” Portrament. “There’s groups that come in and come out, so it’s always a challenge to get enough help.

“But like I say, it’s a labor of love to make it as special as you can for the people you care about.”

For O’Neil, the parade was always the thing that got her. She said you would do all this planning and wonder if people will show up.

They always did, and as the parade units would line up and the streets filled with people, she said she would cry happy tears every year.

O’Neil said she was never that concerned that some people thought the Wild West Days was put on by the city. For her it was a labor of love that — no matter how it came together or how people thought it came together — helped the businesses with the bottom line and allowed the community to come together. Sometimes it was the only way a business could find their way to be in the black in a particular fiscal year.

She felt it was important to make the event a financial success, to do it the best way possible and hope it works.

“Someone has to take the lead,” she said. “People need someone to follow. Direction — good, bad or indifferent — is needed. It worked when I was there. I got lucky.”

O’Neil’s departure certainly added to Portrament’s resolve.

“There’s a part in ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ where one of the lead characters is dying and a maid says, ‘A lady always knows when it’s time to leave.’ That’s kind of how I feel. It’s just time.

“I cannot emphasize enough how grateful I am to the club members, business owners, sponsors, the city of Zimmerman, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department. It truly takes a village and I was fortunate enough to be part of that village.”

Portrament said the event is good hands, but not without challenges.

He said it’s more political. It is more and more expensive. And it requires more and more insurance.

“Most people wouldn’t even think about insurance,” Portrament said. “They would think, ‘I am going to play softball,’ or ‘I am going to get a hot dog.’ But it costs us like $4,000 a year for insurance.

“It used to be like $600 when we found out we should have it many, many years ago. It has gone up so fast. With that comes a lot more concern. You want to make sure you haven’t missed something.”

That will now be up to the new sheriff or sheriffs of the Wild West Days.

“I’d hate to see it die,” O’Neil said. “I really would. It’s a great place for people to come back and see one another. It’s like a reunion.”