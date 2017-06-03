Community & People

Wild West Days 2017

By

Zimmerman’s 47th annual community celebration with car show, parade, games, carnival and fireworks draws thousands.

The car show was a hit. Multiple cars showed up that were valued at over $100,000 (not too common at small-town events like this), and unlike most car shows, there was a great mix of cars and bikes – from old classics to brand-new custom sports cars and late model trucks, domestics and imports. The Best of Show winner this year was a 1956 Fairlane that was being shown by a mother-daughter duo. The car belonged to the woman’s husband and he showed the car for years and was quite active in the car show scene before his death. Photos by Erik Jacobson Children came prepared to get candy at the Wild West Days, which were held May 25-29 in Zimmerman. Sena Ehrhardt was among the musical performers in the live music tent at Wild West Days. Chainsaw carver Curtis Ingvoldstad came up with all kinds of creations at Wild West Days as people looked on. Children of all ages got a charge out of the amusement rides. An annual softball tournament — as well as the rest of the Wild West Days celebration — enjoyed good weather throughout the weekend.
