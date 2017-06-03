Wild West Days 2017

< >

The car show was a hit. Multiple cars showed up that were valued at over $100,000 (not too common at small-town events like this), and unlike most car shows, there was a great mix of cars and bikes – from old classics to brand-new custom sports cars and late model trucks, domestics and imports. The Best of Show winner this year was a 1956 Fairlane that was being shown by a mother-daughter duo. The car belonged to the woman’s husband and he showed the car for years and was quite active in the car show scene before his death.