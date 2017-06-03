Elk River Legion pays tribute to fallen veterans

by Sophia Khori

Dozens of Elk River-area residents gathered to memorialize fallen veterans at Lion John Weicht Park on Monday. Retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Denny Darnell was the keynote speaker. He talked about the brave, standout members of his cohort.

The Memorial Day ceremony was organized by American Legion Post 112 and started off with a little rain and a quote from President Harry S. Truman. Retired Master Sgt. U.S. Air Force Curtis Swanson, who served as the event’s master of ceremonies, quoted the former president when he addressed the crowd and said: “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”

Roll call

Elk River veterans who died in the last year were named at this year’s 149th Memorial Day observance. The following veterans were recognized and represented by floral wreaths at Lions Park: Gerald McGimpy, Robert Rogers, Jerry Beches, Kent Peterson, Norma Belanger, Ron Robbins, Charles Schuldt, Robert Boelke, Howard Dalzell, Harland Henriches, William Johnson, Greg Lien, Kenneth Christiansen, Ken Lockwood, William Konop, Forrest Thorson, Ralph Forrest, Duane Urness, Charles Gruhl and Walt Schumacher. The Commander’s Award was given to American Legion Post 112 Auxiliary’s president, Kristina Dahlin. Tom Kulkay, the American Legion Post 112 commander, presented the award.

Annual awards presentation

Other recognitions that went out included an award a Auxiliary Americanism Award, which was presented to Rose Holt.

Then, Robert and Sharon Hackenmueller accepted the Americanism Award.

“I just want to thank everybody and all the volunteers who show up and make us look good,” Sharon said.

Photos by Sophia Khori

Navy veteran and former Elk River American Legion Commander Mike Beyer escorted award recipient Rose Holt.

Lastly, the Commander’s Award was given to American Legion Post 112 Auxiliary’s president, Kristina Dahlin. When Tom Kulkay, American Legion Post 112 commander, presented the award, he explained that although a committee vote is usually necessary, the decision to choose Dahlin was unanimous.

Memorial Day address

After the awards, Dennis Darnell, USMC helicopter pilot, spoke to the crowd about his two tours and over 700 missions in Vietnam from 1968-1970 and the significance of Memorial Day.

Darnell said most of people know someone who has served and that his Vietnam War experience showed him the importance of a more civilized approach to welcoming veterans back home from later wars. He added that although he returned with mixed emotions of confusion, anger, pride and awe, he’d rather retell stories about the brave, standout members in his cohort.

Coming together Robert and Sharon Hackenmueller were awarded an Americanism award.

In between each portion of the program, families and friends of the fallen held their hands over their hearts as Scott Weinand serenaded the crowd with the national anthem, “God Bless the USA” and “God Bless America.”

In closing, the American Legion Honor Guard carried out a rifle salute to honor the deceased. Taps was played by trumpet player Jodi Walz, of Elk River.

Then families took pictures and shared memories as some parted ways and others headed to the American Legion for lunch.