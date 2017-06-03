Big Lake woman accused of homicide by vehicle sought by Wisconsin sheriff’s department

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department in Western Wisconson is looking for a Big Lake woman who was charged by warrant June 2 with homicide by vehicle. Jensen

Makellia Sara Jensen, 22, is also facing four other felony drug charges related to the incident: one count of possession of methamphetamine and three counts possession of narcotic drugs.

Sixteen-year-old Kyra Hayes of Beldenville, Wisc. died Oct. 21 after swerving to avoid Jensen’s vehicle, which had crossed the centerline of Wisconsin State Highway 35 near the town of Troy, according to a St. Paul Pioneer Press report. The teen’s car reportedly rolled several times, ejecting her.

Anyone with any information on Jensen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call your local police jurisdiction or contact the St. Croix County Emergency Communicaton Center at (715) 386-4701.

The wanted poster for Jensen calls for a “full nationwide extradition.”

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department is also encouraging Jensen to voluntarily turn herself into the St. Croix County Jail.