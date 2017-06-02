Holiday weekend crash claims life of man

by Jim Boyle

A single-vehicle rollover about 3:51 p.m. May 26 in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 at Railroad Bridge in Big Lake Townhip claimed the life of one person and injured a passenger, both from Fridley.

Theodore John Beecroft, 72, was driving a Dodge Dakota westbound on Highway 10 in Big Lake and when the vehicle swerved into the median, fishtailed back onto the roadway and then swerved back into the median, causing it to roll into the barrier, according to the initial report filed by the Minnesota State Patrol.

A passenger in the vehicle, 67-year-old Donna Rae Beecroft, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, according to state patrol reports.

Law enforcement on the scene also relayed to dispatch that there were two dogs in vehicle that survived the crash.

Theodore Beecroft, who was found unconscious and trapped in the vehicle upon arrival, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed all lanes of westbound Highway 10 at Sherburne County Road 14/Sherburne County Road 15 interchange due to the crash, which reportedly backed up traffic more than one mile by 4:20 p.m.