Free Y memberships available to teens

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities will offer free summer memberships for thousands of teens across the Twin Cities. From June 12 to Sept. 1, youth entering grades nine through 12 can access a free membership to 25 YMCA locations throughout the Twin Cities, including Elk River.

The program is open to all students of all backgrounds and incomes. Youth entering grades nine through 12 can visit any participating Y location beginning June 1 to enroll with a valid ID, class schedule or report card, and the permission of an adult. Each participating location can accommodate up to 200 participants. For more information, visit ymcamn.org/getsummer.