Message received, coach

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

“Let’s not forget how well we played.” Wyat Morrell pitched the distance in the Elks 5-4 loss to Maple Grove. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

That was the collective message that Ryan Holmgren and the rest of the Elk River coaching staff had for the baseball players after losing in the first round of the section playoffs. But it wasn’t the fact that they lost that left the players stung and hanging their heads afterwards.

They were so close to getting the win.

The Elks had pushed the No. 2 seed in the section, Maple Grove, to extra innings and ended up losing on a sacrifice fly to deep left field.

“Let’s not forget how well we rose to the occasion.”

Another message that Holmgren had for his players. After all, not many people gave the seven-seeded Elks much of a chance in this game, but still they battled. Taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, falling behind 3-2 and then reclaiming the lead 4-3 late in the game before their opponents tied it up once again.

In the end, Maple Grove just had one more thing go their way than the Elks did. Maple grove capitalized with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth, where the Elks stranding their own in both the seventh and the eighth.

“We’re not done.” Zach Olson’s ability to scoop the ball out of the dirt at first base is really what kept the Elks’ confidence high throughout the game, leading to zero errors being committed. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

It was the final message that Holmgren relayed to his players after the game.

They may have lost the first game of the section tournament, but they are not out. Now, they just have to fight for their lives as it’s win and advance, lose and go home for the remainder of their season – unless they make it to state.

And if you ask the head coach, or any of his players, that’s where they see themselves when it’s all said and done.

“We’re in a position where we still get to play and we are peaking at the right time,” he said. “We’re building confidence at the right time, and a lot of people aren’t going to realize that and hopefully we’re going to catch a lot of people on their heels and put a little run together here. That’s the goal now.”