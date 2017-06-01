Athlete of the Week: Matt Dahlson

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

There is no greater feeling in the world for Matt Dahlson than when he is able to glide over a hurdle at top speed without breaking his stride, or making contact with the object below him.

“It’s something that not everybody can do and you get a feeling when you go over one just perfectly, like the perfect way that you want to go over it,” he explained. “You want to keep doing that over and over again.” Matt Dahlson reached his goal of breaking the 40-second mark in the 300-meter hurdles. Now, he’s just hoping it’s enough to earn him a trip to state. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

While his love for hurdling is now stronger than ever, it has not always been that way.

In fact, when Dahlson was first introduced to the sport, he didn’t want anything to do with it.

“We had this thing called try-it day for all the rookies and my brother was actually a junior when I was a freshman and he was forcing me to go over the hurdles because he did them,” the senior captain said with a laugh while looking back. “He was like, ‘Oh yeah, he can come hurdle.’ And I was just all against it. I was like, ‘I’m not going to hurdle.’ Then the coaches apparently saw something in me and kept making me come back. Then, next thing you know, I fell in love with hurdling.”

As the years have gone by, Dahlson has continued to see his times drop, and now in his senior season he has joined what his head coach referred to as elite company, at least in the 300-meter hurdles.

For that event, the 40-second mark is something that all racers seem to strive for, and it’s something Dahlson had been shooting for since his junior season. He knew his starts were a little slow, but his strides would be off when he tried to speed them up, which is not good when everything has to be in sync to clear the hurdles without any errors.

But suddenly, everything clicked for him at the true-team state meet, and he finally got past that milestone time.

“I was just ecstatic,” Dahlson exclaimed. “I was trying for, since the beginning of last year, as a junior, to get below 40 seconds and when it happened I was almost in tears I was so excited.”

That feeling only got better for him during the Northwest Suburban Conference meet as he helped his team secure their first conference title in 20 years by placing second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.08 seconds, and as a member of the second-place finishing 4×100-meter relay.

But it was that 300-meter hurdles race where he really left his mark, finishing in first place with a new personal-best time of 38.78 seconds.

“I was just in shock because I had no clue it was that fast,” he said.

Apparently, that 40-second mark is now old news for Dahlson, as even when his coaches and teammates tell him to hold back, he still breaks it. Just like he did in the section preliminaries on Wednesday, earning the No. 1 seed in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.82.

Now, he is just hoping to carry that success to the section finals on Saturday, June 3. He made it to the state tournament last year as an alternate, but he wants to be able to make it on his own merit, especially after narrowly missing out on the chance a season ago.

“Last year I was robbed and got third place in both hurdles,” Dahlson explained. “It’s the top two that go, so ever since then I’ve been working and working and working. Making sure that doesn’t happen again.

“Now, it just seems like it’s right there. Right in front of me.”