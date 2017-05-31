Royals lose a heart breaker in walk-off fashion

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

As Prince’s “Purple Rain” rang through the speakers at the Buffalo High School softball field, the Royals walked away dejected, losing a game to the No. 1 seed in the Section 8AAAA tournament that they easily could have won.

It all started in the top of the fifth inning. The game was tied 0-0, as neither side was able to get much offense going up to that point, but then senior captain Kaitlynn Lloyd stepped into the batters box. She quickly got two strikes on her, but she never quit, fouling off one pitch after another until she was able to draw a walk. Kaitlynn Lloyd gets a high five from one of her teammates after scoring the run to put her team up 1-0. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“They battled that pitcher,” said head coach Jerry Bruns. “They fought every at bat and never gave in. They didn’t get two strikes on them and say, ‘I can’t hit her.’ They went out there, fouled pitches off, and they worked her and worked her. They never gave in.”

Lloyd then advanced to second on a teammate’s ground-ball out, and then to third when Raegan Kimbler got a single of her own.

Then, with Lloyd standing 60 feet from giving the Royals a lead, sophomore catcher Meaka Nowak took off her shin guards and stepped up to the plate. It’s a big spot for a young player to be in, but she came through for her team, knocking the ball into the outfield, and scoring Lloyd to give her team a 1-0 lead.

The Royals bench erupted, and you could feel the girls starting to really believe they could upset this team and put themselves in the drivers seat for the state tournament. Then, two batters later, Allie Smith stepped up to bat with two outs and runners on first and second. It was Meaka Nowak’s big hit in the top of the fifth that gave the Royals their brief lead. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

She laced a shot up the middle, one that probably should have scored the runner from second, but, instead, she was thrown out at home.

“Our base runner stopped to avoid contact with the short stop,” Bruns explained. “It’s not the base runner’s responsibility to avoid contact, it’s the defensive player’s. By her stopping, she basically got thrown out at home.”

If she would have instead kept running and drawn contact with the opposing short stop, she would have at least been sent back to third, if not rewarded home and the run. But instead of being up 2-0, the Royals retook the field with a 1-0 lead.

That would hold until the bottom of the sixth when Buffalo tied the game after a lead off double put them in a great spot, but that one run was all the Royals would allow.

The No. 3 seed would return to bat in the top of seventh and they knew they needed to get something going. The momentum had seemingly switched over to Buffalo’s side, but the Royals just couldn’t muster up anything offensively, recording three straight outs.

Their opponents would head back into the dugout to bat with a chance to walk it off. And it didn’t take long as their lead-off batter riffled a line drive down the right field line. Smith tried to make a driving catch in the outfield, but came up empty handed, allowing the ball to roll to the fence. That gave the Buffalo player all the time she needed, as she made her way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Meaka Nowak walks away stunned as the Buffalo fans cheer behind her when a walk off inside-the-park home run crosses the plate to give Buffalo a 2-1 victory. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It’s a difficult spot for any player to be in, but Bruns said you cannot fault Smith. She had a split second to make the decision to go for the ball or back off, and instincts just took over.

“You practice to be aggressive and you can’t tell them not to be,” he said. “She’s trying to make a play.”

That loss makes a trip to state a whole lot more difficult for the Royals. First, they have to beat Elk River on Thursday, a team who has won three straight in the section tournament, and then defeat Buffalo twice.

But Bruns knows that if his girls play to their potential that they can do it, and this near win proves it. They just have to have to play with confidence.