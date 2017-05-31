Outgoing director advises Spectrum grads to ‘choose well’

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Spectrum High School graduates collected their diplomas and tossed their mortarboards into the air Friday, May 26, during commencement at the public charter school in Elk River.

The Class of 2017 consisted of 62 members.

The ceremony included student and faculty speeches, music, the presentation of the flag by the Elk River Police Department Honor Guard, the reading of a poem about the class, a senior video, awards and more. Valedictorian Kayla Averbeck encouraged her classmates to look to the future with hope.

Valedictorian Kayla Averbeck said graduates are facing the closure of an influential time in their lives, and will miss their friends and teachers. As they go off to start new beginnings, the future can look frightening and unfamiliar, she said.

But she encouraged graduates to look to the future with hope. There is the hope of growing as a person through new experiences and places, the hope of gaining more wisdom, meeting new people and achieving dreams, and the hope of making a difference, she said.

“Never forget to dream beyond what you think your potential is, never underestimate the effect of hard work, and approach every new opportunity with a little bit of optimism,” she said.

Salutatorian Olivia Rice said the challenges already presented to graduates have been an opportunity to become more intelligent and develop skills of diligence, responsibility, determination and integrity.

“We have our whole lives ahead of us to continue to grow in our character and, more importantly, to transform the world around us,” she said. “We know that this is possible because we have already put in the hours and hours of work to stand here to graduate today. We did it.”

Spectrum’s outgoing executive director, Vanessta Spark, who is retiring, gave the commencement address. She talked about three things she wishes she would have known during her graduation that she knows now. She called them her “A, B, C Book.” Vanessta Spark, outgoing executive director of Spectrum, told graduates about three things she wished she knew as a graduating senior.

Chapter A is to act on your authenticity.

“Authenticity means to be genuine,” she said.

Spark said she grew up with a rather negative view of herself and didn’t think she had any natural talents or gifts. Then, in college, she learned about being self-aware and listening to her instincts. That began her journey to identify her beliefs and values.

“Of course, I also found out it is not always easy to face fears and doubts, but the reward is we find out what makes our heart sing and our spirit soar,” she said.

Chapter B is to be the best version of yourself.

“We become successful over time from all the positive steps that we take each and every day,” Spark said.

She also encouraged students to learn from their failures and “fail forward.” After a failure, get back up, make a little more progress and keep failing forward, she said.

Chapter C is to choose positive connections.

Healthy relationships are one of the most important things in life, she said.

“It is really valuable to surround yourself with friends and family who share your inner values, who embrace your uniqueness, and who inspire you to reach further in life,” she said.

In closing, Spark said she has had a wonderful co-author that never gave up on her.

“That co-author was my heavenly father,” she told the graduates. She cited the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11 – “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

Spark told the graduates that now is their time to be the author of their own “A, B, C Book.”

“Choose well,” she advised. Dan DeBruyn is the incoming executive director of Spectrum.

Spirit Awards were given to graduates Travis Bondy, Zachary Clark, Clay Jackson, Davey Jackson and Alisa Johnson.

Outstanding student scholars were also recognized. They are Travis Bondy, Kelton Sundstrom, Peyton Foster, Leo Grotte, Lydia Nesser, Zoe Suiter, Kayla Averbeck, Lorna Bechtel, Holly Johnson, Brenna Waterhouse, Elijah Ehr, Zachary Clark, Kyla Galligher, Sidney Henry, Aidan Riley, Joel Zimmerman, Chlotielde Bechtel, Sarah Harvell and D’Lorah Roberts.

Lisa Lorensen was honored with the Volunteer Recognition Award.

David Lucas, chairman of the school’s board of directors, along with Spark and Principal Joshua Anderson conferred the diplomas.

In closing remarks, teacher Amy Kinney recited a poem she wrote for the class titled, “Class of 2017: A Rhapsody,” which concluded:

“So let the roof blow off this school

“For graduates so smart, so cool,

“Your precious hearts inspired this day,

“We love you! Now be on your way!”