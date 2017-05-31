Otsego sets dates for budget meetings

by Eric Oslund

The Otsego City Council approved a motion to call a special council meeting for review of the 2018 budget at 6 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 14 and 28 directly following the regularly scheduled meetings.

Other noteworthy city budget dates approaching: property tax levy review on June 12, draft general fund budget distribution on July 24, general fund revenue and department expense review on Aug. 14, general fund and expense review on Aug. 28, and a follow-up and general summary review on Sept. 11.

The staff will then be working on the public utility operating budget and the capital improvement plan from October through November.

DNR approves of water supply plan

Every 10 years, the Department of Natural Resources requires public water suppliers serving more than 1,000 people to complete a water supply plan, which implements a plan for long-term water sustainability and conservation measures, and a plan to develop measures in case of an emergency.

The city staff completed the most recent update and received the DNR’s approval on May 3.

While these plans are only required by the DNR every decade, the city reviews capital improvements, well maintenance and supply needs annually to ensure the growing demands are met.

City approves bid for street patching

The City Council approved the quote from Omann Bros. Paving Inc.

City staff has identified three separate patches that they would like to have contracted repairs completed on. It is being recommended to contract for the repairs because the patchwork needed is “significantly larger than repairs that we typically make in-house.”

Also, because the city typically does not handle repairs of this size, the city does not have the proper equipment to perform the task.

Staff requested quotes from Omann Bros. Paving Inc. and North Valley Inc to complete the three patches, which came back as $8,820 and $8,876, respectively. Omann Bros. Paving has done good work in the city before, city officials said, and that, coupled with the lower quote, made it the ideal choice.

Otsego purchases 800 MHz radios

The Otsego city council approved the purchase of three 800 megahertz radios from Ancom Communications for $8,724.

The purchase of three 800 MHz radios was included in the 2017 budget, and it will bring the total number of these radios in the city’s possession up to 10. They are essential tools in the case the city is placed in an emergency management situation, as they would become the city’s primary source of communication.

There is also a fee of $65 per radio that Ancom Communications charges for programming the radios, for a total cost of $195.