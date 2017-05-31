Fredrick “Fred” McCluskey

Fredrick William McCluskey, age 72, died on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Mercy Hospital after coming down with pneumonia. His family was by his side.

After becoming paralyzed, August 2012, instantaneously. He spent 250 days in the hospital, coming home in April 2013. A year later, it was found he had a neck fistula, the cause of his paralysis. November 2013 after a long surgery, by a devoted surgeon at the University of Minnesota, he caught pneumonia and ended up on a traech and feeding tube. The next 4 months he remained in hospitals, first Bethesda and then the Minneapolis VA/SCI Unit and returned home in April 2014. Through it all he had such strength, always the greatest attitude one could ever have.

Fred was self-employed for many years as an Electrical Engineer, then employed by several companies, until later returning to self-employment and proceeded to turn his hobby of blacksmithing into a career. He did blacksmithing demonstrations at Ft. Snelling, Anoka County Fair, Sherburne Cty. Historical Society/ Becker, ArtSoup/Elk River, Nowthen Threshing Show, Farmers Markets and so much more. He began another hobby of woodcarving at the Sr. Center in Elk River, which he again excelled at and so enjoyed.

Throughout his life, Fred loved the water and spending time on the river with family and loved ones. He enjoyed the beauty of his home on the river, wildlife (especially birds, another hobby), sunrises/ sunsets and so much more. He was a blessing in life!

He is survived by wife, Heidi, sister, Leanna Gomez, children: James (Janice) McCluskey, Kim (Todd) Noard, Craig (Paula) McCluskey, Michael Johnson, Jody Mack; 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Elk River United Methodist Church, 1304 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330, Saturday, June 3, 2017, visitation at 10 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m. A light lunch will follow in Fellowship Hall. Burial services will be at a later date at Ft. Snelling. In leiu of flowers, prayers and memorials are welcome.

Thanks be to God for his obvious presence in Fred’s life.