Elks get revenge, aren’t done yet

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Revenge was on the minds of the Elk River softball players after a 7-5 loss to St. Michael-Albertville in the first round of the section playoffs. It was a game that they had in hand until one bad inning turned the tied.

The loss sent them to the losers bracket, but they still had a chance for state, but before that, they wanted to make sure they got another shot at STMA. Just to let them know who really should have won that first game.

“Really in that St. Michael game, I felt like that was our game anyway and we just ended up losing it in that one inning, in the sixth,” said Elk River head coach Stacey Sheetz. “We just all wanted to play them again really bad. We just felt like we could do it if we got another chance.”

First, the Elks had to get through Moorhead on May 25, and they did so by winning 5-1. Then, they had to get through Bemidji on May 30, which they did by winning 8-4.

STMA then had to help them out a little bit by defeating St. Cloud Tech in the other 4:15 p.m. game on May 30, which they did by winning 13-1.

All the pieces had fallen perfectly into place for the Elks to get their revenge, but there was a little hesitation going into the game.

Their starting pitcher, Haley Ullrich, had some trouble in the team's game against Bemidji. She was called for an illegal pitch multiple times, and it really seemed to get in her head. Sheetz said her pitcher was trying to correct everything and it just threw her off her game.

It reached a point where the head coach had to pull Ullrich in the fourth inning after Bemidji put up three runs on her, but Sheetz decided to go back to Ullrich against STMA, and sure enough, she was called for an illegal pitch, again.

“They did call one illegal pitch on her, but after that she just got it in her head like, ‘Either I’m doing this or this is it.’ She just got in her head and was like, ‘I’m going to do this,’ and then did it,”Sheetz said. “I think she was like, ‘New game, different mound, this is going to work.’”

Ullrich was then able to settle down and pitch through all seven innings against STMA, only allowing four runs. She just needed a little help from her offense if the Elks were going to come away with the win, and she would get it in a big way.

Shelby Novotny, Kincaid Strain and Avery Hills would all bat .500 – with Novotny and Hills recording extra base hits. And then there was Annie Volkers, who would go 2-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in the sixth inning. The same inning that was the deciding factor in their first meeting.

"She has done a lot of work in the off season," Sheetz said of Volkers. "She's got some great coaches in summer, and her dad has been a huge part of her career so far. She's just really a focused kid and she wants it."

That hit helped seal up the win over STMA by a score of 8-4, but it did not finished up the Elks’ revenge tour.

Up next, they will square up against Rogers on Thursday. Another team who they played earlier in the season, and another game they felt as though they should of won. So once again, the goal will be to come out on top and prove to their rivals who the win should have gone to.

“I felt like we played good but had one bad inning, just like how we did St. Michael,” Sheetz explained. “We really want to get them. For some reason, our girls get in their heads when we play Rogers, I don’t know why. It gets in their heads like, ‘Oh, Rogers.’ They kind of want revenge and they’d love to put them out here now, and then we’d love a chance to play Buffalo.”