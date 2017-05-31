Ask a Trooper: Is the MN State Patrol teaching a school patrol camp?

Q: I was told that the Minnesota State Patrol is involved in teaching a school patrol camp in the summer. Can you provide me with some information about it?

A: Legionville is a summer camp where school patrol students are taught the fundamentals of school patrol, school bus safety, bicycle and pedestrian safety. It is located just north of Brainerd, and it operated by the American Legion, using State Patrol Troopers as instructors. I will be one of the instructors again this year.

Students who will be 10 years old before Sept. 1 and not older than 13 will be accepted. Exceptions to this restriction can be made but must be cleared in advance through the American Legion. Legionville is currently taking applications.

Legionville will be celebrating 79 years of instruction. It actually started 81 years ago in 1936, but because of World War II, class was canceled in 1942 and 1943. The “old familiar barn” is gone and a new one has been built.

Besides school patrol and school bus patrol training by troopers, other instructors help complete the week with swimming, canoing, first aid training and many other activities and games. The camp is a very active place.

Parents can pay for their kids to go, even though there may be some limited numbers of scholarships available each year through local schools, State Patrol Troopers Association, local American Legion posts and many other venues. The registration fee is $275 per student and that includes lodging and meals.

Campers will enjoy six days and five nights of learning and fun. This year, weekly sessions run from the middle of June until the middle of August. For registration and camp information, go to www.legionville.org.

