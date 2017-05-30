Zimmerman needs reading, math tutors

Zimmerman needs eight literacy tutors and two math tutors for the 2017-2018 school year, according to Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps. This is part of an AmeriCorps recruitment effort of approximately 1,700 literacy and 300 math tutors throughout the state.

Zimmerman-area schools that have been awarded tutor positions are Westwood Elementary, Zimmerman Elementary and Zimmerman Middle.

Tutors commit to 11 months of service, during which they earn $574 (full-time) every two weeks and an education award of up to $5,815 to help pay for further education. Full-time tutors are also eligible for health insurance and child care assistance.

For details or to apply, go to readingandmath.net or call 866-859-2825.