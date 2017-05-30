Sting golf competes in conference tournaments

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

On May 27, the Spectrum boys varsity golf team placed seventh out of eight teams in the conference tournament held at Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley. The Sting were led by Alex Myrum with a 103, followed by Conner Sharp at 112, Ryan Brown at 113, Isaac Opay carded a 118, and Carter Femrite had a 145. Dillon Knaggs from Heritage Academy lead all golfers with a 76.

Next up for the Sting golfers is the first round of section play on June 1st at Pebble Creek in Becker.

The Spectrum girls varsity golf team also participated in their conference tournament on May 27, placing third out of four teams. The Sting were led by Sidney Plonske, who shot 116, followed by Sidney Brenteson at 121, Klara Kondrak shot at 124, Allyson Weldon finished with 137, and Lauren Peckham had a 153.

The team scores were Legacy-397, Southwest Christian-431, Spectrum 498- and New Life Academy-500.

Brenteson and Plonske also earned All Conference Honorable Mentions following the event.

