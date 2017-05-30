Relays shine for Elk River girls

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls track and field team made their way to Irondale High School on May 25 to compete in the final day of the Northwest Suburban Conference Championship. They had great performances throughout the day and finished in third place with a team score of 76, 8.5 points behind the first-place team from Anoka. The Elk River 4×100-meter relay team of Katie Buhl, Lauren Ives, Adaeze Udalla, and Ava Grimm took first with a time of 49.68 seconds. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks had athletes advancing to the finals and scoring points for their team all across the board, but where the girls really seemed to stand out was in the relays. They advanced teams into the finals for the 4×100-, 4×200-, 4×400- and 4×800-meter relays, all of which had good showings.

The pairing of Rachel Dorff, Jessica Homquist, Annica Carr, and Kennedy Warner teamed up in the 4×800 and finished in fifth with a time of 10:08.13.

Alaina Schoenfelder, Audrey Neuerburg-Chapman, Maria Brown, and Angel Fredin teamed up in the 4×400 and came away with a fourth-place finish in a time of 4:09.43. Katie Buhl ran the anchor leg for both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays. She also finished third in the long jump. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Adaeze Udalla, Ava Grimm, Schoenfelder, and Katie Buhl came together in the 4×200 and they finished in second with a 1:45.56. That time also set the sophomore-and-under record for Elk River High School.

Udalla, Grimm and Buhl also came together in the 4×100, with the addition of Lauren Ives, and were able to come away with a first-place finish in the time of 49.68 seconds.

Along with a great day in the relays, the Elks also had good individual showings from a number of their athletes. Udalla took sixth in the 100-meter dash (13.03); Brown finished fifth in the 800-meter run (2:23.14), and seventh in the 1,600-meter run (5:33.18); Neuerburg-Chapman was 10th in the 800-meter run (2:27.62), and third in Ava Grimm was a member of the first-pace 4×100 relay team, and second-place 4×200 relay team. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

the 1,600-meter run (5:24.69); Ives finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.50), and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (49.60); Fredin took third in the 300-meter hurdles (45.71); Buhl took third in the triple jump (35-1¾); Sidney Wentland was second in the shot put (40-10¾), and third in the discus (122-4); Schoenfelder took fifth in the high jump (5-0); and Grimm was ninth in the high jump (5-0).