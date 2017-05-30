P&F Machining cuts ribbon for 55,000-square-foot Otsego facility

P&F Machining, a second-generation precision manufacturing facility, celebrated the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility with a May 19 ribbon-cutting at its Otsego facility. Photos courtesy of Decklan Group

P&F Machining gathered to ceremonially cut a ribbon last Friday with Otsego City Council members and others they partnered with on a 55,000-square-foot building project off of Highway 101.

The new building passersby watched go up while driving along Highway 101 has been the talk of the town throughout the building process.

“Growing a family owned and operated small business is full of challenges,” said Dan Pawlak, the president of P&F Machining. “Building this new 55,000-square-foot facility was one of those challenges.”

Pawlak credited the success of the project to teaming together with Decklan Group and Arrow Companies, which helped make it success for the city of Otsego and Wright County.

“P&F is excited for the future and we are all looking forward to continued growth,” Pawlak said. “Hats off to Otsego city staff and elected officials for being a great example of a pro-business community.”

For more than 30 years, P&F Machining has built a solid reputation for high-quality custom machining for aerospace, medical, agriculture, heavy equipment and firearms industries. It produces tight tolerance parts that exceed expectations while maintaining competitive pricing.

P&F Machining achieved incremental growth and success throughout the past few decades, which eventually led to the business outgrow its 22,000-square-foot facility in Dayton.

After enlisting the help of local economic development consultants at Decklan Group, conversations with the city of Otsego began. These conversations targeted a piece of tax-forfeited land that sat in a flood-plain with no direct road access. Tours of the new facility were given. P&F is a custom machining company for aerospace, medical, agriculture, heavy equipment and firearms industries.

P&F Machining has already transitioned its operations to the new facility, along with its 40 employees, and its leadership is already discussing the timing of future expansion of up to 27,000 square feet of additional manufacturing and machining space. Both P&F ownership and employees have expressed excitement to be part of the Otsego community.

