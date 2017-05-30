Mainstreams: Rivals come together, pay tribute at Pearl Harbor

by Sue Austreng

Contributing Writer

Though rivals in competition, Elk River and Zimmerman band members eagerly put their hearts together and beat a patriotic tune.

Ninety-nine members of the high schools’ bands spent spring break touring Hawaii and performed at Pearl Harbor during a Remember the Heroes concert before a wreath-laying ceremony and flag and trophy presentation at the museum there.

Set up on the U.S. naval base, the nearly 100-piece band looked directly out onto the USS Arizona Memorial and performed before a crowd that included dozens of military men and women.

Elk River band director John Rosner said all the students were “incredibly moved by the experience.” Submitted photo courtesy of Elk River Band

Elk River and Zimmerman band members perform at the U.S. naval base overlooking the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor.

“It’s one thing to read about the attack on Pearl Harbor, to hear stories, but this makes it very real. You’re right there where it happened. It’s pretty powerful,” he said.

Zimmerman band director Tim Smith agreed.

“This performance is a way for us to give back to those who have done so much to protect us,” Smith said. “In this small way we can leave behind the greatest gift we have to offer, which is our music.”

In addition to performing a collection of traditional and popular patriotic pieces, band members hit a high note in their Hawaiian hosts’ hearts when they played “‘A ‘Ole Pilikia,” an original piece composed by Smith and featuring ukuleles and a conch shell.

The title of the piece describes a relaxed, carefree mood and includes hula music and a turn to a dark melody invoking the spirituality of the Polynesian people before climaxing with the traditional anthem “Aloha ‘Oe,” the state song of Hawaii.

“Our Hawaiian hosts told me they all broke out in ‘goose pimples all over’ when we surprised them with that song as the finale to the piece,” Smith said.

As for Elk River and Zimmerman band members, their hearts were especially moved when, after their Remember the Heroes performance, they watched a film about Pearl Harbor and then toured the USS Arizona.

“It was a very emotional and enlightening experience for me,” said freshman trombone player Meghan Bentz. “I found the museum very interesting and visiting the (USS Arizona) memorial was very intense.”

At the memorial not a sound was heard when, in a sympathetic remembrance of those lost in the Pearl Harbor attack, band members released the flowers from their leis into the sea and watched them wash over the sunken battleship.

“It was pretty intense,” trombonist Chelsea Bonk said. “You think about the 1,177 men killed there that day (on the USS Arizona), you scatter your flowers over the sunken ship and you see drops of oil — they call them ‘black tears’ — floating to the surface. It really affects you.”

Later that evening, band members performed a selection of patriotic and popular tunes once again, this time before an international audience at the Ala Moana Center, the country’s largest open-air shopping mall.

Of course, in addition to their visit to Pearl Harbor, band members’ week at the islands included some iconic Hawaiian experiences. They spent an afternoon at the beach paddle boarding, swimming and snorkeling, toured the Koolau Mountains, learned the Hukilu hula, enjoyed traditional island dishes, hiked to the summit of Diamond Head Crater and more.

“This was just an incredible trip. Trip of a lifetime,” Bonk said.

It has become tradition for Rosner to take band students on one “big trip” every four years. Previous tours have had the band performing in Germany, Austria, Italy, New York, New Orleans, Chicago, Ireland and beyond.

“It’s good to be exposed to different cultures, to hear the world’s music and to learn of customs practiced for hundreds of years. We’ve had some very valuable, once-in-a-lifetime trips,” Rosner said.

To see more about Elk River and Zimmerman band members’ 2017 Hawaii tour, visit www.isd728.org or find Elk River High School Band Program or Zimmerman Bands on Facebook.