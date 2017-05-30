Lynn Nathan Abraham, age 74 of Hackensack, MN, formerly of Elk River, MN, died Saturday, May 27, 2017 due to complications of cardiovascular disease.

He was born November 10, 1942 in New Ulm, MN to Herbert and Laura (Manthe) Abraham.

Lynn completed grades one through eight in rural school district 20, Linden Township, and then finished his secondary education in Madelia, MN where he graduated in 1960.

He then attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN earning a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry Education. He later went on to complete his Master’s Degree at St. Cloud State University.

He taught chemistry and physical science in Hudson, WI, Glencoe, MN, Naples, Italy, and St. Francis, MN.

In 1965, Lynn married Patricia Jacobson in Madelia. The couple resided in Elk River with their daughters Lisa and Tracy from 1970 until 2005. After leaving Elk River, the couple built their current home which is on their property at Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack.

Lynn was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, the Hackensack Lions, the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack, and the Caloosa Land Trust, Pine Island, FL.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat; daughters Lisa (Chuck) Doucet of Avon, MN and Tracy Abraham (Brandon Marcus) of Fort Myers, FL; granddaughter Grace Doucet, grandson Chance Abraham Marcus; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many more dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers Oren and Arlo Abraham.

Lynn was an excellent teacher, a loyal friend, a good neighbor, and a kind and caring father and husband who never lost his zest for life!

Funeral services for Lynn will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, MN. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017 and one hour prior to services on Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church. Pallbearers for Lynn are his nephews, Kraig Abraham, David Barrett, James Barrett and Mark McCabe. Pastor Matthew McWaters will officiate.

Lynn’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com.